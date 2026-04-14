Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Family Plans, Morning Routines, and City Preferences

In a candid interview, Hailey Bieber discusses her desire for more children, her morning rituals with her son, and her preferences between New York and Los Angeles, providing a glimpse into her personal life and values.

In a revealing interview, Hailey Bieber , the supermodel and Rhode Beauty founder, shared intimate details about her life, including her thoughts on expanding her family with her husband, Justin Bieber . The interview, which took place in a slinky bunny suit, covered a range of topics from motherhood to her morning routine, faith, and her preferences between New York and Los Angeles. Bieber, already a mother to 20-month-old Jack Blues, expressed her desire for more children, stating that she envisions having more than one, with the number fluctuating based on the day. She mentioned wanting two on some days and even five on others, highlighting the evolving nature of her feelings about family size. This candid glimpse into her personal life offers a refreshing look at her values and aspirations. Her candid responses provided a peek into the intimate aspects of her life, revealing the deep-seated importance of family in her life, a sentiment she has cherished since a young age.

Bieber also detailed her daily routine, especially her cherished morning moments with her son. She shared that she is mindful of starting her day by engaging in the present moment, such as basking in the sunshine instead of immediately reaching for her phone, before starting her morning rituals. She described the joy she finds in these simple moments, waking up and spending quality time with Jack Blues. The morning routine includes making coffee with her son, enjoying family time, and then getting a workout. She revealed her specific coffee order: two shots of espresso, shaken, with regular milk, vanilla, and cinnamon poured over ice. Her commitment to family extends to her faith life as she practices praying with her son every night before bed. This provides an insight into how important her spiritual practices are to her, as well as an indication of the values she wishes to instil in her son.

Beyond her personal life, Bieber also gave her candid opinions on two major cities she has lived in, New York and Los Angeles. While she acknowledged the great weather and space in Los Angeles, she voiced her preference for New York's energy and convenience. She highlighted New York's superior pizza, bagels, and delis, while giving credit to Los Angeles for its sushi. Her remarks also extended to her style inspirations, mentioning Rihanna and Claire Forlani, along with several other iconic models from her Pinterest inspiration board. She said she is greatly inspired by the style of Elle Macpherson, Amber Valletta, Christy Turlington, Elizabeth Hurley, and Bridget Hall. Through this interview, Hailey Bieber offers insights into her family aspirations, daily routines, spiritual practices, and personal preferences, providing a glimpse of the multifaceted life of a supermodel, entrepreneur, and mother.





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