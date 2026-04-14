Hailey Bieber Opens Up on Family Plans, Morning Rituals, and City Life in Revealing Interview

Supermodel Hailey Bieber discusses her family aspirations, daily routines with her son, and personal preferences in a candid interview, offering insights into her life beyond the spotlight.

Hailey Bieber , the supermodel, recently shared intimate details about her evolving family plans and daily life in a revealing interview. In a candid discussion, she expressed her desires to expand her family with her husband, Justin Bieber , revealing her fluctuating feelings about the number of children she envisions having. Speaking to Interview magazine, Bieber shared her thoughts on motherhood, emphasizing the joy she finds in her mornings with her son, Jack Blues. She described her love for the early hours, including their shared coffee-making rituals, highlighting how motherhood has enriched her routine and perspective. This interview offers a glimpse into her personal life, showcasing her commitment to family and her thoughtful approach to life's transitions.

Bieber's reflections extended beyond her immediate family, providing insights into her daily rituals and preferences. She mentioned her efforts to disconnect from her phone in the mornings, prioritizing sunlight and mindfulness as ways to start her day. She detailed the simple pleasures of morning routines, describing the joy of spending time with her son before work. Furthermore, Bieber shared her coffee order, adding a personal touch to the interview, and she also highlighted the importance of faith in her life, noting that she prays with her son every night before bed. This provides a fuller picture of her day-to-day existence and values.

Beyond her family life, the interview touched on her perspectives on different cities, including a comparison between New York and Los Angeles, where she's lived. She shared her appreciation for the energy of New York and the weather in Los Angeles, also discussing her opinions on food, transportation, and culture in both places. Bieber also revealed her celebrity style icons, naming Rihanna and Claire Forlani, alongside her beauty inspirations from Pinterest, featuring supermodels like Elle Macpherson and Christy Turlington. Through these diverse topics, Bieber provided a well-rounded view of her life, passions, and personal style, creating an intimate conversation that connects with a wider audience. In a stunning display, she was also seen in a slinky bunny suit, further demonstrating her vibrant personality and style





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