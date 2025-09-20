Hailey Bieber's Casual Restaurant Appearance and Recent Collaboration with Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber was seen in a casual outfit after dining at a restaurant and recently collaborated with Kylie Jenner on a lip liner promotion, showcasing their beauty brands.

Hailey Bieber was spotted exiting Anajak Thai restaurant on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday. The casual attire worn by the mother of Jack Blues caught the attention of onlookers. Mrs. Justin Bieber, aged 28, was seen in a relaxed ensemble consisting of a white sheer long-sleeved top layered over a tank top, paired with well-worn blue denim boyfriend jeans and black flip-flops. Her look was completed with prescription glasses, delicate gold earrings, and a black purse.

Her brunette hair was pulled back in a clip, and she was makeup-free. Kendall Jenner was also present at the restaurant, according to sources, though she was not photographed.\This casual outing follows a recent collaboration between Bieber and Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also 28. The two entrepreneurs teamed up for a promotional video showcasing their respective lip liners. Kylie, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and Hailey, the founder of Rhode, created a 16-second clip that was shared with Kylie's vast social media following, including 392 million Instagram followers and 58.7 million TikTok fans. The video featured the women inside a luxury vehicle, applying their beauty products. Responding to fans' inquiries about the shades, Kylie revealed that the colors used were Bend from Rhode and Coconut from Kylie Cosmetics. Both women presented stunning appearances: Kylie with her raven locks, and Hailey with her golden strands. Kylie wore a low-cut black tank top while Hailey chose a plunging white top with spaghetti straps. Hailey and Kylie's contrasting looks extended to their manicures: Kylie showcased vampy black nail polish and Hailey opted for a nude shade. The recording, set to Justin Bieber's song Speed Demon, was also enhanced by a throwback image of the two friends from 2016, which made Hailey emotional.\Kylie Jenner's billion-dollar empire began with a lip kit launched in 2015 and has since expanded significantly. Hailey launched Rhode in 2022, and the brand's success has been rapid. In late May, Hailey announced that Rhode had partnered with e.l.f. Beauty, with e.l.f. purchasing the brand for $1 billion. She expressed her ambition to expand Rhode globally, stating her goal to work with a company that shared her vision for innovation and growth. Hailey emphasized her commitment to expanding Rhode's global presence





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hailey Bieber Kylie Jenner Rhode Kylie Cosmetics Fashion

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Jenner looks every inch a beauty boss as she celebrates 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics'A bestie lip combo:' Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber collaborate for lip kit. Kylie's beauty brand khy and Hailey's brand rhode team up for a cute glam up video in the car.

Read more »

First picture of woman accused of St Helens arson murdersKylie Maynard appeared in court alongside Kevin Weetman charged with killing an elderly couple

Read more »

Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin makes rare comments about her after rumored riftHailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin addressed her success while appearing on Tori Spelling's MisSPELLING podcast this week.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber joins Kylie and Kendall Jenner at celeb sushi spot and is delighted when they spot a billboard for her billion dollar beauty brandHailey Bieber appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a spot of sushi with her good pal Kylie Jenner , as well as her sister Kendall.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber Spotted at Restaurant, Collaborates with Kylie Jenner in Lip Liner VideoHailey Bieber was seen leaving Anajak Thai restaurant in a casual outfit. The Rhode founder also collaborated with Kylie Jenner on a lip liner video, showcasing their respective brands.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Showcase Friendship and Beauty Ventures on InstagramKylie Jenner's latest Instagram post of racy photos catches the eye of BFF Hailey Bieber. The duo also team up to promote lip liners in a shared video, highlighting their collaboration and enduring friendship within the beauty and fashion industries.

Read more »