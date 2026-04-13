Hailey Bieber's Coachella Weekend: Fashion, Fun, and Support for Justin

Hailey Bieber enjoyed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, combining fashion, fun, and support for her husband, Justin Bieber. She attended events, promoted her brand Rhode, and showcased her stylish attire. Justin Bieber made a comeback performance, dedicating his set to Hailey and their son, and sources say Hailey was a driving force behind his decision to headline.

Hailey Bieber embraced the Coachella spirit, making a stylish appearance at the renowned music festival in Indio, California. The entrepreneur and model enjoyed the weekend, attending events, supporting her husband Justin Bieber , and promoting her skincare brand Rhode . Hailey was seen indulging in some festival fun, including a refreshing cocktail and a mini burger, showcasing a relaxed and celebratory vibe. She also showed off her fashion-forward style.

At the Rhode pop-up, she wore a vintage Christian Dior dress, sourced from Tab Vintage, and paired it with metallic blue heels, flaunting her tan and a gold necklace. The event gave a glimpse into the Rhode world and the unveiling of the rhode x the biebers collection that will be released on April 13th. Hailey's presence and enthusiasm added to the vibrancy of the festival atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber delivered a captivating performance, marking his comeback to the Coachella stage after a hiatus. He incorporated references to his family, dedicating moments to his wife, Hailey, and their son, Jack Blues, during his set. He has released two albums, Swag and Swag II, and is returning to live performance after the Justice Tour's cancellation due to health issues. The performance included both his latest releases and earlier hits, captivating the audience and marking a significant moment in his career.

His set also incorporated visuals from his original music videos, offering a nostalgic and engaging experience for his fans. The singer addressed his family directly from the stage and displayed a sense of control over his career, as shared by sources, including Hailey. The crowd responded with enthusiasm to the performance, and many people were in attendance including Hailey's close friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Beyond the performances and brand promotions, Hailey's influence played a significant role in Justin's decision to headline the festival. Sources close to the couple revealed that Hailey encouraged Justin to embrace the opportunity, providing unwavering support and reminding him of his impact on his fans. Her encouragement reportedly helped Justin regain control of his career and embrace his new music with enthusiasm.

The couple's dynamic was also visible, with Hailey watching him from the audience and sharing moments with friends. The event was a combination of music, fashion, and personal celebrations as the music mogul promoted her brand while supporting her husband, all while enjoying the electric atmosphere. The performance follows Justin's appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier in 2026, where he performed Yukon as Hailey watched from the audience. This weekend at Coachella served as a testament to their strong partnership and their ability to navigate their professional endeavors while prioritizing their personal life and family.





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