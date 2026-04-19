Hailey Bieber's Playful Push to Billie Eilish Steals the Show at Justin Bieber's Coachella Set

Justin Bieber's Coachella performance featured surprise guests and heartwarming moments, including his wife Hailey playfully encouraging Billie Eilish onto the stage, a gesture that delighted fans and evoked nostalgia for his early career. The set also included collaborations with Sexxy Red, Big Sean, and SZA, and was met with much more positive reception than his previous weekend performance.

Justin Bieber 's highly anticipated return to the Coachella stage sparked significant fan reaction, particularly surrounding a moment involving his wife, Hailey Bieber , and singer Billie Eilish . During his headline set on Saturday, Bieber delivered a medley of his earlier hits, including fan favorites like U Smile, Up, and One Time, culminating in a performance of his 2009 track One Less Lonely Girl.

It was during this segment that Billie Eilish, a known admirer of Bieber, was encouraged to join him on stage. Later revealed, it was Hailey Bieber who playfully ushered Eilish forward, a gesture that resonated deeply with fans. This act served as a sweet callback to Bieber's early touring days, when he would often invite a fan from the audience to share the stage for a special serenade. The fan response on social media platform X was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing admiration for Hailey's perceived confidence and support. Comments highlighted her apparent self-assurance, with one user tweeting that Hailey is a more secure woman than they are, and another praising her for allowing Eilish her moment as a devoted fan. The sentiment was echoed by many, who saw Hailey's actions as a testament to her secure relationship and her genuine support for the Belieber community. The idea that she is so secure in her marriage that she can celebrate these fan-centric moments with her husband clearly struck a chord. This positive reception stands in contrast to some fan criticisms of Bieber's previous weekend performance, which some had deemed lackluster and lacking in his classic hits. However, the weekend two show seemed to recapture the energy and appreciation from his fanbase, with many praising his renewed enthusiasm and the overall positive atmosphere. Adding to the star-studded lineup, rapper Sexxy Red made a surprise appearance during Bieber's set to perform their collaboration Sweet Spot, a track from his upcoming 2025 album Swag. Red's energetic performance, featuring a black bralette, trousers, and an unzipped jacket, was met with cheers from the crowd. The duo concluded their segment with a friendly embrace, further cementing the collaborative spirit of the night. Another notable collaboration saw Big Sean join Bieber on stage, a frequent artistic partner of the singer. They revisited their remix of Bieber's 2012 hit As Long as You Love Me and performed No Pressure, a song from Bieber's 2015 album Purpose. The festival's grand finale for Bieber's set featured a special performance with SZA. The acclaimed artist, dressed casually in a baggy denim jacket, blue jeans, and a flannel top, joined Bieber for their 2022 duet Snooze from her album SOS. Bieber demonstrated his gentlemanly conduct by assisting SZA off the stage after their performance. The nearly two-hour set on Saturday marked a significant improvement in fan reception compared to his first weekend appearance. While the initial performance drew criticism for being perceived as lazy and uninspired, with some fans lamenting the lack of classic songs and a seemingly unenthusiastic stage presence, the second weekend showcased a revitalized Bieber. He openly admitted to feeling a surge of adrenaline, clearly feeding off the electric atmosphere and the immense support from the thousands of fans gathered in the desert. The shift in reception indicates that Bieber's second Coachella outing successfully reconnected with his audience, delivering a performance that was widely praised for its energy and positive vibe





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