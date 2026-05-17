Hailey Bieber's Racy Instagram Photos Promote Rhode Beauty Brand

Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, shared a series of provocative Instagram photos on Thursday to promote her beauty brand, Rhode. The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a racy thong bikini, leaving little to the imagination. Bieber, a mother of one, recently denied rumors of a Brazilian Butt Lift and credited her fit physique to her workout routine, citing lunges as the exercise that helps tone her bottom.

Hailey Bieber shared a cheeky new Instagram post on Thursday, showing off her bottom in a racy thong bikini . The wife of pop singer Justin Bieber , 29, left little to the imagination in the series of new snaps, which showed her posing by a Palm Springs pool in yellow heels.

Bieber was recently forced to deny rumors she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift, saying she made a 'commitment' to herself not to alter her appearance with the help of a doctor. In an interview with Allure magazine last year, the mother-of-one instead credited her fit physique to working out four times a week. Thursday's photos were posted by Bieber to promote a range of new products from her beauty brand, Rhode.

Last week Bieber told Time magazine that she drew a firm 'line in the sand' before agreeing to the blockbuster deal that transformed her from celebrity founder into one of the beauty industry's most closely watched entrepreneurs





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