Hailey Bieber Shares Health Journey and Rhode Donation

Hailey Bieber discusses her 2022 mini stroke and PMDD diagnosis, highlighting the lack of research in women's health while announcing Rhode's $5 million pledge to the Foundation for Women's Health to support critical studies and awareness.

Hailey Bieber, the global fashion icon and founder of the skincare brand Rhode, has publicly detailed a series of significant health challenges that have shaped her personal life and professional priorities. The model revealed that in 2022, she suffered a mini stroke, a life-altering event that led to the discovery of a congenital heart defect known as a patent foramen ovale. This condition, which she had been born with, required immediate surgical intervention to correct the structural issue in her heart. The medical crisis not only demanded physical recovery but also sparked a deeper introspection into her overall well-being and the specific health vulnerabilities faced by women.

Mini Stroke And Heart Defect Surgery

The surgical procedure to repair the patent foramen ovale was performed via a minimally invasive approach through her groin, allowing Bieber to enter and exit the hospital on the same day. Despite the swift recovery from the operation, the experience made her hyper-aware of her body and contributed to heightened feelings of anxiety. This period of intense physical scrutiny and emotional vulnerability marked a turning point in how she perceives her health, prompting her to advocate for greater transparency regarding women's medical issues. The incident underscored the importance of early detection and the complex interplay between congenital conditions and sudden health events.

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Bieber has also been open about her struggle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD, a severe health condition that emerged or intensified after the birth of her son, Jack. The disorder manifests through a range of debilitating symptoms, including anxiety, panic attacks, depression, insomnia, fatigue, and severe mood swings. She noted that despite the prevalence of these symptoms, there is a notable lack of public conversation and scientific research dedicated to understanding and treating PMDD. This absence of dialogue creates a sense of isolation for those affected, making the journey through such conditions feel particularly lonely and misunderstood.

Personal Struggles With PMDD Symptoms

The model emphasized that sharing her story is an attempt to build community and reduce the stigma surrounding these health issues. She believes that when women can identify with each other and discuss their struggles openly, it transforms the experience from a solitary battle into a shared journey of support and understanding. Bieber expressed frustration with the broader medical community, citing a lack of awareness and insufficient research into conditions that disproportionately affect women. Her advocacy is driven by a desire to ensure that future generations of women have access to better information, resources, and medical support for conditions like PMDD and other gynecological disorders.

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Her personal health journey is further contextualized by her family history and social circle, which includes numerous women battling various health challenges. Bieber mentioned that her sister struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome, commonly referred to as PCOS, and that many of her close friends deal with endometriosis and other specific women's health issues. These personal connections have deepened her commitment to women's health advocacy, highlighting the widespread nature of these conditions and the urgent need for increased funding and awareness. The shared experiences within her community reinforce her belief that systemic change in medical research is essential for improving quality of life for women.

Foundation Donation And Rhode Impact

Translating her advocacy into tangible action, Bieber's beauty company, Rhode, has pledged to donate $5 million to the Foundation for Women's Health over a period of three years. This financial commitment is designed to support critical research into women's health issues, aiming to fill the gaps in current medical knowledge and improve treatment options for conditions like PMDD, PCOS, and endometriosis. The donation reflects Bieber's long-standing fascination with medicine, which she says has always influenced her approach to skincare and her business ventures. Her obsession with skincare is rooted in a broader obsession with health, driving her to create products that are both effective and grounded in scientific understanding.

Bieber's professional endeavors continue to expand alongside her personal health advocacy. She is married to musician Justin Bieber, and together they have navigated the complexities of public life while maintaining a focus on family and health. In 2025, Bieber sold her fan-favorite beauty brand to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, a landmark deal that has propelled Rhode to new heights under her creative direction. The success of the brand demonstrates the powerful synergy between personal authenticity and business innovation, as consumers resonate with her genuine approach to health and wellness. Her story serves as an inspiring example of how personal challenges can be channeled into positive change and industry leadership.

Business Success And Brand Future

The sale of Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty marks a significant milestone in Bieber's career, validating her vision for a science-backed skincare line. The company has continued to thrive under her leadership, reaching new audiences and setting new standards for product efficacy and ingredient transparency. This commercial success provides the resources and platform necessary to support her health advocacy efforts, allowing her to amplify the message of the Foundation for Women's Health. The partnership ensures that Rhode's growth will be sustained while aligning with values of health and well-being that are central to her brand identity. As the company expands, it carries with it the mission to educate consumers about the importance of preventive care and informed decision-making regarding their health.

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Bieber's openness about her health struggles has sparked a broader conversation about the need for greater empathy and research in women's healthcare. Her story highlights the importance of recognizing symptoms early, seeking appropriate medical help, and advocating for systemic changes in how women's health issues are studied and treated. By sharing her experiences with the mini stroke, the heart defect, and PMDD, she is helping to destigmatize these conditions and encouraging others to speak out. Her commitment to supporting the Foundation for Women's Health through Rhode underscores the power of celebrity influence in driving meaningful social and medical progress. As she continues to balance her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate, Bieber remains a pivotal voice in the movement for better women's health outcomes globally.