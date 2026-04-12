Hailey Bieber Shines at Coachella: Rhode Pop-Up and Justin's Headline Show

Hailey Bieber makes a stylish appearance at Coachella, promoting her beauty brand Rhode and showing support for her husband Justin Bieber's headlining performance. The event featured a fashionable ensemble, guest appearances, and social media buzz.

Hailey Bieber , the celebrated model and entrepreneur, made a notable appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Day Two, drawing attention not just for her presence but also for her active role in promoting her beauty brand, Rhode . This occurred just hours prior to her husband, pop superstar Justin Bieber , taking the stage for a highly anticipated headline performance.

Displaying her signature style and entrepreneurial spirit, Hailey was seen at the festival's invite-only pop-up event for Rhode, engaging with guests and showcasing the brand's latest offerings. Her presence, a mix of business and personal interest, perfectly captured the essence of the festival, where fashion, music, and celebrity culture converge. Her participation at Coachella highlighted the growing intersection between the entertainment industry and the beauty and wellness sectors, illustrating how influential figures like Hailey Bieber are leveraging their platforms to build and promote their own ventures while staying connected to cultural trends.\For the occasion, Hailey Bieber chose a vibrant and stylish ensemble, perfectly reflecting the springtime aesthetic of the festival. She wore a chic canary yellow minidress adorned with a playful splatter-print purple trim. The dress featured a flattering bias-cut neckline, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the look. Her flawless makeup enhanced her striking features, while her flowing caramel locks cascaded down her shoulders, complementing her radiant complexion. Situated at the Rhode World booth, a specially designed space within the festival grounds, Hailey interacted with guests, and posed for photographs. One such photograph, taken by Lauren Ratner, the president of Rhode, captured Hailey beaming and giving a thumbs up, symbolizing the brand's positive reception and her commitment to its success. The event was not only a promotional opportunity for Rhode but also a chance for Hailey to connect with her audience and celebrate the brand's identity within the context of the vibrant Coachella scene. The choice of outfit and her interaction with guests indicated that she was not just there to promote her brand but also to enjoy the overall atmosphere of the festival and connect with the attendees.\Among the distinguished guests at the Rhode World pop-up was Brazilian model Marianne Fonseca, who is currently married to Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. Fonseca, known for her modelling work and elegant persona, further elevated the event with her presence. She enthusiastically shared pictures featuring herself and Hailey on her social media channels, expressing her admiration for the model and entrepreneur with a heartfelt Portuguese caption, which translated to calling Hailey beautiful. This display of camaraderie and mutual admiration exemplifies the collaborative and supportive atmosphere that often exists among influential figures in the entertainment and fashion industries. The presence of Fonseca added an extra layer of glamour to the event, and it highlighted the importance of celebrity connections and networking within the world of fashion, beauty, and music. This interaction underscores the power of these types of events to create meaningful connections between influencers and build supportive communities, further amplifying the reach and influence of brands such as Rhode. The event shows how celebrities work together to support each others businesses and boost their social media presence, creating buzz





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Hailey Bieber Coachella Rhode Justin Bieber Fashion Beauty Marianne Fonseca Drew Taggart

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