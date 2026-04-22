Hailey Bieber Shows Support for Justin with Coachella-Inspired Tattoo

Model Hailey Bieber shared a photo on Instagram revealing a temporary tattoo dedicated to her husband, Justin Bieber, following his successful Coachella performances. The tattoo, reading 'I JB' with a purple heart, was displayed alongside photos showcasing her style and celebrating Justin's record-breaking earnings at the festival.

Hailey Bieber publicly displayed her affection for husband Justin Bieber with a temporary tattoo following his successful performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The model, known for her fashion sense and entrepreneurial ventures with her skincare line Rhode, shared images on Instagram revealing the tattoo which read 'I JB' with a purple heart incorporated into the design. The display of love came after Justin concluded his second weekend headlining the iconic festival, a performance that included surprise appearances from fellow artists SZA, Sexyy Red, and Big Sean.

Hailey’s post showcased her toned physique, sporting a black Nike crop top and low-rise bottoms, alongside the playful tattoo. She also subtly highlighted her substantial diamond wedding ring and a uniquely designed French manicure, adding to the overall aesthetic of the post. Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance was not only a musical triumph but also a financial one. He reportedly earned a record-breaking sum, surpassing Beyoncé as the highest-paid Coachella act ever, with a payout exceeding $10 million.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as Justin negotiated the deal directly with Goldenvoice, the festival’s promoter, without the involvement of an agent, maximizing his earnings. Sources close to the singer emphasized this as a pivotal moment in his career, signaling a new era of creative and financial control. His fee is estimated to have exceeded $5 million per weekend, significantly higher than previous headliners like Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande, who reportedly earned between $5 million and $8 million.

Hailey’s enthusiastic support throughout the festival, including sharing footage of Justin’s duet with SZA on her hit song 'Snooze,' underscored their close relationship and her pride in his accomplishments. She previously posted a heartfelt message after his first weekend performance, expressing gratitude for their 'beautiful life' and acknowledging the immense effort it took to reach this point. Beyond the festival and the financial success, the couple has been enjoying family life with their 20-month-old son, Jack.

Hailey shared a touching photo with Justin and Jack after the first weekend, conveying a sense of contentment and appreciation. Prior to Coachella, she playfully supported her husband by showcasing a 'Future Mrs. Bieber' baby T-shirt alongside a thong bikini, demonstrating her playful and supportive nature. The couple’s public displays of affection and family moments provide a glimpse into their personal life amidst Justin’s thriving career.

The Coachella performances marked a significant milestone for Justin, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the music industry and demonstrating his ability to command both artistic and financial success. Hailey’s visible support and celebration of his achievements further highlight the strength of their partnership and their shared journey through the demands of fame and family life. The temporary tattoo serves as a sweet and public declaration of her love and admiration for her husband





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