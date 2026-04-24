Hailey Bieber Steps Out in NYC Amidst Support for Justin and Addressing Online Criticism

Hailey Bieber was seen in New York City enjoying coffee while Justin Bieber celebrates his successful Coachella performances and Hailey addresses online negativity regarding their marriage. The couple continues to support each other's careers and prioritize their family life.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in New York City on Thursday, radiating a focused energy as she navigated the bustling streets. The 29-year-old founder of Rhode Beauty enjoyed a coffee break, carrying a reusable glass mug, while dressed in a sleek all-black outfit consisting of a long-sleeved crop top, comfortable yoga pants, and stylish pointed kitten heels.

This outing follows a week where Hailey publicly addressed and condemned online trolls for their negative and hurtful comments regarding her marriage to Justin Bieber, demonstrating her resilience and commitment to protecting her personal life. Her frequent visits to New York are often linked to her fashion endeavors, and this particular trip appeared to be fueled by a caffeine boost as she attended to her professional commitments.

The sighting comes hot on the heels of Justin Bieber’s triumphant headlining performances at Coachella, reportedly earning him a substantial $10 million. His sets included a mix of new material from his recent album, SWAG II, and nostalgic renditions of his early hits like 'Baby,' 'Never Say Never,' and 'Favorite Girl.

' While the performances were largely well-received, some fans expressed disappointment with the limited inclusion of his older songs. During his first weekend performance, Justin dedicated a heartfelt shoutout to Hailey and their son, Jack Blues, while performing 'Everything Hallelujah,' prompting a joyous reaction from the audience and a loving kiss from Hailey, who was present in the crowd. The couple’s public display of affection underscored their strong bond and mutual support.

Hailey Bieber has been a consistent source of encouragement for Justin’s artistic journey, particularly during the creation of his latest album, SWAG. Sources close to the couple have revealed that Hailey played a pivotal role in inspiring Justin to embrace his artistic instincts and trust his creative vision. She actively supported him throughout the album’s development, helping him to connect with his authentic self as an artist.

Furthermore, she encouraged him to take ownership of his musical direction, empowering him to choose his collaborators and cultivate a more stripped-down sound. The couple also prioritizes protecting their 19-month-old son, Jack, from excessive public scrutiny, navigating the challenges of balancing their public lives with their desire for privacy. Hailey has expressed their commitment to a day-by-day approach, ensuring Jack’s well-being remains paramount.

She shared her pride and gratitude on Instagram, describing the Coachella weekend as 'special' and acknowledging the immense effort it took to reach this point in their careers





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