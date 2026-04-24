Hailey Bieber Steps Out in NYC Amidst Support for Justin and Addressing Online Criticism

Hailey Bieber was seen in New York City following Justin Bieber's successful Coachella performances. She recently defended her marriage against online trolls and has been a key supporter of Justin's artistic endeavors, including his latest album.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in New York City on Thursday, radiating a focused energy as she navigated the bustling streets. The 29-year-old founder of Rhode Beauty enjoyed a coffee break, carrying a reusable glass mug, while dressed in a sleek all-black outfit consisting of a long-sleeved crop top, comfortable yoga pants, and stylish pointed kitten heels.

This outing follows a week where Hailey publicly addressed and condemned online trolls for their negative and hurtful comments regarding her marriage to Justin Bieber, demonstrating her resilience and commitment to protecting her personal life. Her frequent visits to New York are often linked to her fashion endeavors, and this particular trip appeared to be fueled by a caffeine boost as she attended to her professional commitments.

The sighting comes hot on the heels of Justin Bieber’s triumphant headlining performances at Coachella, reportedly earning him a substantial $10 million. His sets included a mix of new material from his recent album, SWAG II, and nostalgic renditions of his early hits like 'Baby,' 'Never Say Never,' and 'Favorite Girl.

' While some fans celebrated the blend of old and new, others expressed disappointment with the limited inclusion of his classic songs. During his first weekend performance, Justin dedicated a heartfelt shoutout to Hailey and their son, Jack Blues, while performing 'Everything Hallelujah,' prompting a wave of cheers from the audience and a loving response from Hailey, who was present in the crowd.

She reciprocated with a kiss directed towards her husband on stage, showcasing their strong bond and mutual support. Following the Coachella weekend, Hailey took to Instagram to express her immense pride in Justin and gratitude for the 'special weekend' they shared with their 19-month-old son. She acknowledged the immense effort and dedication it took to reach this milestone, emphasizing her appreciation for their 'beautiful life.

' She shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos, including moments with Justin and Jack during soundcheck, offering a glimpse into their family life. Justin’s recent album, SWAG, released last summer, marked his first solo record in over four years, and Hailey played a crucial role in encouraging him to embrace his artistic vision. Sources revealed that she was a constant source of support throughout the album’s creation, helping him to trust his instincts and explore his creative potential.

She also encouraged him to take ownership of his musical direction, selecting collaborators and adopting a more stripped-down sound. Both Justin and Hailey have consistently expressed their commitment to protecting their son’s privacy, navigating the challenges of public life with a mindful approach and prioritizing their family’s well-being





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