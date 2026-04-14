Hailey Bieber Supports Justin Bieber at Coachella: Family Moments and Stylish Looks

Hailey Bieber shares heartwarming photos and videos from Coachella, showcasing her support for husband Justin Bieber and their son Jack Blues. The post includes behind-the-scenes moments, stylish outfits, and a touching tribute during Justin's performance.

Hailey Bieber was a picture of a supportive wife and proud mother at Coachella , accompanying her husband Justin Bieber as he rehearsed and performed his headlining set. The model shared a series of heartwarming photos and videos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their family life during the music festival weekend. Hailey brought along their son, Jack Blues Bieber , to witness the pop star's preparations and share in the excitement. Her social media posts showcased a variety of moments, from sound check sessions to behind-the-scenes family photos and stylish looks. The couple, married since 2018, welcomed their first child in August 2024, adding another layer of joy to their life and the festival experience. Hailey's presence and support were evident throughout the weekend, celebrating her husband's return to the Coachella stage after a hiatus. She documented the event with several posts.

The Instagram posts highlighted the close-knit family dynamic, with adorable snapshots of Justin holding Jack Blues backstage and Hailey dancing with her son. One photo displayed a close-up of Jack Blues's forearm, adorned with a fake 'bieberchella' tattoo, a fun nod to the festival's atmosphere. Hailey expressed her immense pride in Justin's accomplishments, hinting at the challenges he had overcome to reach the headlining spot. Her caption reflected a deep appreciation for their life together and the hard work that goes into creating such a special moment. She also shared glimpses of her stylish outfits throughout the weekend, including a bright yellow minidress for a Rhode World event and a striking all-black ensemble with a fuzzy jacket. The weekend included a collaboration announcement between Hailey's beauty brand Rhode and Skylrk.

Justin's performance at Coachella was highly anticipated, marking his return to the stage after canceling his Justice world tour in 2022 due to health concerns. During his set, he performed a mix of his classic hits and newer releases, thrilling the audience. The singer included a special moment for his family by singing a minimalistic acoustic version of Everything Hallelujah, dedicating a verse to Hailey and their son. This heartfelt tribute moved Hailey, who blushed and blew a kiss in response as the camera caught her reaction. The festival, often referred to as 'Bieberchella' by fans, celebrated Justin's comeback with enthusiasm. The couple shared more time together as they danced during the soundcheck sessions. Hailey was seen enjoying the music festival, with her many posts showing her appreciation for the moment, and for her husband's return to the world of music after the struggles he faced in his personal and professional life. The dedication from Justin to his wife and child showcased how much his family means to him, and how important his family's support is for his own journey and success.





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