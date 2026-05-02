Hailey Bieber Turns Heads with Racy Instagram Post and Expands Business Empire

Hailey Bieber shares alluring photos on Instagram, sparking a flurry of comments from friends like Kylie Jenner. Simultaneously, her skincare brand, Rhode, is recognized as one of Time's Most Influential Companies, signaling her growing success as an entrepreneur.

Hailey Bieber recently captivated her Instagram audience with a series of alluring photographs showcasing her in a vibrant orange lingerie set paired with a cropped red cardigan.

The images, shared on Friday, highlighted her toned physique and playfully posed demeanor within a dressing room setting. Bieber’s caption, a witty ‘apples to oranges,’ acknowledged the striking color combination. The post quickly garnered attention, sparking a flurry of comments from friends and admirers. Kylie Jenner, a close friend, playfully likened Bieber’s look to a ‘sexy Velma,’ referencing the iconic Scooby-Doo character known for her orange and red attire.

Jordyn Woods, a former close acquaintance, simply expressed her admiration with a ‘Gorg’ comment and a heart-eye emoji. Pop sensation Madison Beer offered a succinct ‘bruh,’ while Bieber’s mother, Tracie Beer, proudly declared her ‘Beauty & brains. ’ Beyond her social media presence, Bieber’s entrepreneurial endeavors are also making waves. Her skincare brand, Rhode, has been recognized as one of Time magazine’s Most Influential Companies, appearing on their prestigious list of 100.

In an accompanying interview, Bieber revealed her ambitions to expand her business empire, emphasizing a measured approach.

‘I’m an entrepreneur at the end of the day,’ she stated. ‘I want to expand in business and I want to be able to do more things – but I’m definitely not in a rush. ’ This ambition follows a significant milestone: the acquisition of Rhode by e.l.f. Beauty for a substantial $1 billion nearly a year ago.

Bieber expressed her excitement about the partnership, highlighting the shared vision for innovation and growth. She emphasized her desire to make Rhode accessible to a wider global audience, stating, ‘I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally. ’ Bieber’s journey as a businesswoman has been marked by a commitment to learning from the experiences of others.

She acknowledged the potential pitfalls faced by founders, noting instances where they are ‘pushed out’ or ‘move on’ after selling their companies. This awareness informs her approach to Rhode’s future. Launched in June 2022 with a core collection of Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment, Rhode has experienced rapid expansion, introducing tinted lip products, blush, and even innovative phone cases that incorporate lip gloss holders.

The sale of her business coincided with a period of significant personal change, as Bieber had recently welcomed her son, Jack Blues, in August 2024. Reflecting on this time, she described feeling ‘really stretched’ and acknowledged the challenges of balancing motherhood, business, and personal life.

‘There’s a lot of change happening all at once,’ she explained. ‘It really showed me as a woman, as a businesswoman, as an entrepreneur, as a mom, as a wife, as a friend – really what my capacity was. ’ The combination of her personal life and professional success continues to position Hailey Bieber as a prominent figure in both the fashion and business worlds





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