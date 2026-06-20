Haiti's Historic World Cup Challenge Against Brazil Amid National Turmoil

Haiti, playing away from home due to security concerns, faces five-time champions Brazil in a crucial World Cup group match with a chance to make history. Coached by a manager who has never visited the country, the underdog squad aims for an upset that would be the tournament's biggest surprise.

The Haiti national football team has not been able to play a home match for five years due to the dangerous circumstances in the country.

Their current coach, Frenchman Sebastien Migne, has never even set foot in Haiti for the same security concerns. Yet, a sense of hope and miracle persists among the Haiti diaspora, particularly three USA-based fans who embody that belief. Despite the volatile and unstable situation back home, this is a moment of immense pride for the nation, which is ranked 85th in FIFA's world rankings.

They are sharing the pitch with the five-time world champions Brazil in a crucial Group D match. Haiti can be confirmed as the group winners if Turkey fails to beat Paraguay in the simultaneously played match, scheduled to kick off at 04:00 BST. In other developments from the group, Scotland is trailing Morocco 1-0 with only a few minutes remaining after conceding an early goal in the second minute.

For Brazil's lineup, manager Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes from the previous match. Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha starts in place of Brentford striker Igor Thiago, and Danilo comes in for Roger Ibanez in defence. Haiti has also made two alterations to the squad that lost its opening game to Scotland. Sunderland's Wilson Isidor moves to the bench, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolves, the only other English-based player in the Haitian squad, retains his starting position in central midfield.

Qualifying for their first World Cup in 52 years is a historic achievement for Haiti, but the draw has placed them in the same group as the legendary Brazil. While the tournament's opening week has already seen some surprising results, any positive outcome for Haiti would undoubtedly be the most stunning upset of them all.

Fans are being encouraged to settle in for the late kick-off in Philadelphia, which is at 01:30 BST, perhaps with a coffee and a biscuit to mark the weekend occasion. All times mentioned are in UK time, and tables are subject to change. The BBC disclaims any responsibility for subsequent alterations to the schedule or information





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