Hakeem Jeffries Faces Liberal Backlash as He Bids for House Speaker

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries announces his bid for Speaker of the House despite a petition with nearly 400,000 signatures from liberals demanding a progressive alternative.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries officially entered the race for Speaker of the House on Wednesday, launching his candidacy amid significant internal resistance from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. This move comes despite the party securing majorities in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate, a victory described by some as a blue tsunami that should theoretically unify the caucus. Instead, infighting appears inevitable as party leaders battle for control of the chamber in January 2027.

Nearly 400,000 individuals have signed an online petition declaring Jeffries is not the right choice for the position. The petition urges incoming members to examine his public record and donor history, arguing that the Speaker must represent Democratic voters rather than just the establishment. Signatories are calling on every member of the incoming 120th Congress to vote against him and choose a different candidate who better reflects voter priorities.

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Progressive Opposition to Jeffries Bid

The backlash has been amplified by prominent cultural figures, including leftist actor Mark Ruffalo, who shared the petition with his 7.8 million followers. Ruffalo encouraged his audience to sign the appeal if they desire a new Speaker of the House who is more aligned with progressive values. His endorsement has helped drive the signature count well past 370,000, signaling a deep disconnect between the party's leadership and its most activist base.

Several liberal signatories have explicitly denounced Jeffries as an establishment Democrat, citing his support for Israel as a primary grievance. One petitioner questioned whether the party can progress past corporate, centrist guides who may lead them back to Republican-style leadership. These critics argue for swift, concise leadership reminiscent of Mamdani-style politics, rejecting what they perceive as the status quo represented by figures like Jeffries.

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Jeffries Highlights Democratic Record

Despite the intense criticism, Jeffries remained undeterred, using his announcement to tout the legislative accomplishments of House Democrats during their time in the minority. He stated that the party forcefully stood up for the American people and charted a path for dramatic change. He specifically highlighted the creation of a litigation task force to oppose the Trump Administration in court, which helped win critical cases regarding birthright citizenship and mail-in voting rights.

Jeffries also claimed credit for leading the fight for transparency regarding the Epstein files and securing healthcare protections during the 43-day government shutdown. He noted that Democrats won the healthcare battle, setting the stage to pass a three-year extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits over Republican objections. Furthermore, he emphasized their aggressive opposition to the war in Iran, arguing it protected national security and prevented skyrocketing gas prices.

Political Implications for Congress

The struggle for the Speakership occurs against a backdrop of shifting political power, where Democrats aim to leverage their new majority to stymie the Trump Administration's policy agenda. Jeffries argued that House Democrats were consistently successful even in the minority and must now deliver the change demanded by voters. His platform focuses on affordability, accountability, and restoring classic American values such as liberty, justice, and the right to vote.

Losing control of both chambers means President Trump will enter a lame-duck period for his final two years in office. This dynamic allows Democrats the opportunity to obstruct executive actions and force legislative compromises. However, the internal divisions highlighted by the petition suggest that uniting to effectively check presidential power may be a challenging prospect for Jeffries and his colleagues in the coming months.