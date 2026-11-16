Hakeem Jeffries Poised to Become House Speaker as Democrats Prepare Vote

House Democrats are poised to elect Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker, a post that sets House priorities amid progressive doubts about his leadership.

House Democrats, both current members and newly elected lawmakers, are poised to meet this week to select Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York as the next Speaker of the U.S. House. The meeting marks a major step for Jeffries, who would become second in the presidential line of succession. Black leaders interviewed by TIME say the moment carries deep symbolic meaning for both Jeffries and the wider Black community, along with significant political hurdles.

The Democratic caucus is set to hold its largest majority since the opening years of Barack Obama's presidency. Observers draw a comparison to 2008, when Obama's election broke a racial barrier while raising expectations that Democrats would deliver economic relief and lasting change.

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Jeffries Faces Expectations for Dramatic Change in the House

As Speaker, Jeffries would set the legislative priorities for the House and play a central role in negotiations over federal spending and policy. He would also lead his party's opposition to the Trump administration, which has spent much of the past two years dismantling institutions intended to protect Americans.

In a letter to his colleagues released earlier this month after the midterm election results, Jeffries wrote that he intended to draw upon the insights and perspectives of every part of the Caucus in the days and weeks ahead. He also wrote that House Democrats must deliver dramatic change, signaling that the party is expected to do more than pass messaging bills or score political points.

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Progressive Skepticism and Mentors Defend the Pick

Not all progressives back Jeffries. Since Election Day, several incoming progressive members have said they remain uncommitted to supporting Jeffries as Speaker, and some liberal groups have called for someone else to lead the chamber. These critics argue that Jeffries is the wrong leader for the current moment.

Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, who has mentored Jeffries for years, suggests the Speaker role can often feel thankless. Clyburn says much of the job involves managing different party factions and personalities without bruising egos. Jeffries' task, as described by those close to him, is to advance the party's agenda while keeping the trust of his caucus.

Reverend Frederick Haynes, a pastor at a Black megachurch who is also a seminarian in Texas, first met Jeffries years ago and came away impressed. Haynes recalled the meeting at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brooklyn, a congregation that played an essential organizing role in the Civil Rights Movement and had a close relationship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jeffries attended the church while growing up in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

Moral Tradition and Leadership Lessons for Jeffries

Haynes links Jeffries' rise to a broader moral tradition within the Black community. He says Jeffries can draw on that tradition of belief in democracy, even when that community has been victimized by a practice of democracy that was more fascist than democratic. Haynes also invoked Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I have a dream' speech as part of the American dream that Jeffries draws upon.

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New York Assembly Speaker Heastie, the first Black Speaker of the New York Assembly, a role he has held since 2015, has known Jeffries for decades. The two worked together when Jeffries served in the State Assembly from 2007 to 2012. Heastie says being a speaker means balancing the roles of leader and legislator, listening first to constituents and also to colleagues who depend on the speaker to manage both the chamber and the party caucus.

Heastie also highlighted Jeffries' work helping secure a 2010 state law on how New York counted incarcerated people for state and local redistricting. Heastie says his own experiences as a Black person can shape his decisions as both lawmaker and speaker when appropriate, and he expects Jeffries to face similar choices in Washington.