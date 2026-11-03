Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers After AOC Call

Congresswoman Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan Senate, breaking from Democrats after a final appeal from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens delivered a stunning reversal in the high-stakes Michigan Senate election by endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers just two days before Election Day. This decisive move shattered Democratic unity efforts and directly contradicted her previous public assurances to party leadership that she would remain aligned with the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed.

The abrupt shift occurred despite a last-minute twenty-five-minute phone call between Stevens and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on October 28. During this conversation, Ocasio-Cortez attempted to persuade Stevens to support the Democratic ticket, but the appeal failed to prevent the subsequent endorsement of the Republican challenger.

Also read Haley Stevens Expelled from Michigan Democratic Party After Endorsing Republican Rival

Phone Call Ends With False Reassurance

According to reporting by Politico, the private discussion between Stevens and Ocasio-Cortez concluded with positive signals that masked the impending betrayal. Stevens assured the progressive congresswoman that she was still on the team, leading to an exchange of friendly text messages that suggested continued solidarity within the party.

In the immediate aftermath of the call, Stevens sent a message thanking Ocasio-Cortez for listening, stating that the conversation meant the world to her. She added that she was ready to return to productive work, prompting a warm reply from Ocasio-Cortez who expressed relief at their connection and sent a virtual hug.

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These digital interactions created a false sense of security for Democratic organizers who believed Stevens remained committed to supporting El-Sayed. The contrast between these cordial texts and the upcoming political announcement highlights the complexity of internal party dynamics during critical election periods.

Tensions Over Campaign Exclusion And Policy

Underlying the sudden endorsement were weeks of escalating friction between Stevens and El-Sayed regarding both campaign conduct and foreign policy positions. Stevens had previously complained about being excluded from a campaign event held by Ocasio-Cortez in Pontiac, Michigan, which falls within Stevens' own congressional district.

Stevens described the Democratic Party as feeling like an exclusive club when Ocasio-Cortez arrived without inviting local representatives. She also cited unresolved grievances, including a lack of response to a text message she sent the previous year, which contributed to her growing alienation from the party establishment.

Policy disagreements further strained the relationship, particularly concerning Israel and Iran. Stevens criticized El-Sayed for his comments about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and his assessment of threats posed by Iran versus Israel. These ideological differences became irreconcilable for Stevens as the election approached.

Public Feud Over Advertisements And Allies

The rift intensified over specific campaign advertisements and associations that Stevens found objectionable. She demanded that El-Sayed condemn an outside group ad linking American support for Israel to rising grocery prices, labeling the content as antisemitic. Additionally, she requested an apology for remarks made about Israel and the removal of an advertisement featuring conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Stevens also objected to El-Sayed's association with controversial progressive streamer Hasan Piker, citing past remarks about Israel as problematic. The El-Sayed campaign allegedly asked Stevens to avoid remaining events, arguing that their public feud had become a significant distraction from the broader electoral goals of the Democratic Party.

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Despite these warnings, Stevens proceeded with her independent political maneuvering. The decision to break ranks was not made lightly but resulted from accumulated grievances and fundamental disagreements over how the Democratic nominee handled sensitive geopolitical issues and campaign messaging.

Immediate Fallout And Political Consequences

The announcement of Stevens' endorsement triggered immediate consequences for her staff and the broader Democratic coalition. Members of Stevens' congressional staff resigned in protest against the decision to back a Republican candidate, signaling deep internal dissent within her office.

President Donald Trump quickly celebrated the development, expressing interest in having Stevens join the Republican Party. He mentioned this possibility during a campaign rally in Iowa, noting that while he had never met Stevens, he appreciated her willingness to say what others were afraid to say.

This endorsement severely damaged the Democratic chances in Michigan, where El-Sayed had been a popular figure among progressive voters. Ocasio-Cortez, one of El-Sayed's most ardent supporters, had actively campaigned alongside him, making the betrayal particularly painful for the progressive wing of the party.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of party unity in close races. It underscores how personal grievances and policy disputes can override strategic alignment, ultimately impacting the outcome of pivotal elections like the Michigan Senate race.