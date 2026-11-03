Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Former Representative Haley Stevens switches allegiance to Republican Mike Rogers days before Michigan midterm elections, citing concerns over antisemitism and leadership integrity in a shocking political shift.

Haley Stevens, the former Democratic representative and Senate nominee who had previously been in the race, publicly endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers in a dramatic late-breaking development on Sunday. This sudden political realignment occurred just days before the Michigan midterm elections, flipping her support away from the Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens made the announcement during an appearance with CNN and later at a church service, declaring that her decision was final and rooted in her identity as an independent woman.

Stevens Defects to Rogers Campaign

The endorsement triggered an immediate internal crisis within Stevens' own political operation, as the majority of her Capitol Hill campaign team resigned abruptly after learning of her switch via social media. Stevens clarified during a press conference that her vote would go to Rogers because she believes it is necessary to stand with the country rather than party loyalty. She accused El-Sayed of displaying a lack of leadership and integrity, noting that he had previously told her to step back from his campaign efforts.

Also read Haley Stevens Expelled from Michigan Democratic Party After Endorsing Republican Rival

Role of Fiancé Jason Turkish

Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard, a close friend of Stevens, attributed the political reversal to the influence of her fiancé, Jason Turkish, a Jewish Democrat and attorney. Turkish had warned that El-Sayed's campaign rhetoric was reckless and placed Jewish communities at risk, stating he would prioritize country over party. He claimed he would feel less safe on the planet if El-Sayed won, accusing the Democratic nominee of fanning antisemitic threats and failing to denounce controversial advertisements that linked aid to Israel with rising grocery prices.

Dinner Meeting and Political Shift

Blanchard recounted a dinner with Stevens on Friday when she still expressed support for El-Sayed, but noted that something changed between that meal and her public defection on Sunday. According to Blanchard, Turkish had been actively working to sway Stevens, arguing that the Democratic base was disappointed in her for endorsing Rogers after the primary loss. Blanchard attempted to rebut these claims by urging Stevens to be gracious to her party, but his warnings that Turkish was a bad influence reportedly fell on deaf ears.

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Church Endorsement and Public Reaction

The public announcement took place at Perfecting Church in Detroit, where Stevens was seen clapping alongside Rogers during the service, a scene Blanchard described as something that snapped in less than twenty-four hours. During the subsequent press conference, a protester shouted that Stevens was a traitor, highlighting the intense anger among some Democratic voters. Stevens remained composed, reiterating that El-Sayed had made it clear he did not need her support, allowing her to freely choose the candidate who aligned with her values on integrity and national security.

Mideast Policy and Campaign Context

The endorsement takes place against a backdrop of Democratic infighting in Michigan, heavily centered on the candidate's stance regarding Israel and the Jewish community. El-Sayed, a vocal critic of Israeli policy, had previously campaigned with activist Hasan Piker, who has faced widespread accusations of antisemitism, further deepening concerns among Jewish voters. While Turkish stated he would vote for Rogers, the broader Democratic campaign remains focused on the approaching midterms, with Americans nationwide preparing to vote for a president who best reflects their political views.