Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers: Michigan GOP Switch Upends Senate Race

Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers, sparking outrage from Democrats and reshaping the US Senate race ahead of Election Day.

Michigan Democratic Representative Haley Stevens has officially endorsed Republican nominee Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate. This dramatic political shift occurred on November 1, 2026, just days before the general election. The announcement has immediately triggered a fierce backlash from her former colleagues and the Democratic Party in Michigan.

Stevens Breaks With Democrats

Stevens, a longtime member of the Democratic Party, cited irreconcilable differences with the party's nominee, Abdul El-Sayed. She appeared alongside Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit. During this event, she addressed reporters and explained her sudden decision to switch allegiances. She stated that she was no longer welcome on El-Sayed's campaign. This disinvitation came after Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell removed her from a planned event. Stevens argued that the primary focus should be on defeating Rogers rather than internal conflicts.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Trump Praises The Endorsement

President Donald Trump reacted positively to Stevens' announcement during a campaign rally in Iowa. He noted that he had not previously met her. Trump praised her for saying what few people are willing to say. He expressed a personal desire for her to join the Republican Party. This endorsement came shortly after Stevens endorsed Rogers in a last-minute move. Her Democratic peers have described this action as a profound betrayal of their party.

Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism

The rift between Stevens and El-Sayed primarily centered on issues of antisemitism. An unaffiliated political action committee supported by Stevens attacked El-Sayed over his stance on U.S. aid to Israel. El-Sayed's campaign did not produce the advertisement but supported his candidacy. He responded by focusing on cost-of-living challenges for Michiganders. He accused Stevens of relitigating a primary that ended months ago. Stevens insisted she was trying to help the Democratic Party by exposing these issues.

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Democratic Outrage And Resignations

The reaction from the Democratic Party was swift and severe. Senator Elissa Slotkin criticized Stevens for making the election about herself. Ex-Representative Susan Wild warned that Stevens would become a pariah in Congress. Stevens' chief of staff, Justin German, resigned from his position. He wrote a letter affirming support for El-Sayed. Communications director Logan Basch also left his post. The Michigan Democratic Party announced Stevens was no longer a member.

Impact On The Senate Race

This development could significantly alter the dynamics of the U.S. Senate race in Michigan. Republicans seized the opportunity to highlight the split in the Democratic coalition. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Stevens' courage. He stated that Republicans appreciate her standing for truth. This endorsement arrives at a critical time for the Republican Party. They are seeking to retain their majority in the Senate. The surprise move has introduced new uncertainty into the final days of the campaign. Voters now face a race with unexpected new variables. The outcome remains highly contested and closely watched by national observers.