Haley Stevens Expelled from Michigan Democratic Party After Endorsing Republican Rival

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens was expelled from the Democratic Party for endorsing Republican Mike Rogers in the US Senate race just days before the midterm election.

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens has been officially expelled from the Democratic Party following her unexpected endorsement of Republican candidate Mike Rogers in the upcoming US Senate midterm election. The political upheaval occurred on Sunday, just two days before the pivotal vote, when Stevens announced she would support Rogers over her former Democratic primary rival, Abdul El-Sayed. This dramatic turn of events has triggered immediate backlash from party leadership and drawn support from former President Donald Trump, marking a significant fracture within the Michigan Democratic Party as the state heads to the polls.

Party Chair Condemns Stevens for Abandoning Values

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel swiftly declared that Stevens is no longer a member of the party, stating she would not be welcomed back in the future. He expressed deep disappointment in an interview, comparing her decision to immature high school drama rather than serious political governance. Hertel argued that Stevens abandoned her constituents and core principles at the most critical moment, emphasizing that elections are about fighting for values rather than personal grievances. He insisted that the Democratic Party remains a force for good and that her actions contradict everything she has previously fought for in her career.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens Feud Erupts Four Days Before Michigan Senate Election

Dispute Over Primary Loss and Campaign Exclusion

Stevens justified her endorsement by citing a lack of inclusion in El-Sayed's campaign efforts, claiming she was never invited to any events. She stated that while she understood he was busy, the decision was fundamentally about leadership and integrity rather than personal slight. However, Hertel dismissed this reasoning, attributing her support for Rogers to sour grapes from the bitter primary battle three months prior, which she lost to El-Sayed. He noted that there was no reasonable explanation for her betrayal, especially given the significant effort she had previously invested in her political career and the trust of her supporters.

President Trump Welcomes Stevens to the GOP

In response to the controversy, President Donald Trump praised Stevens for her bravery in crossing party lines to endorse a Republican. He told reporters ahead of an Iowa rally that he did not know Stevens personally but admired her willingness to say what others feared to say. Trump explicitly stated his desire for her to join the Republican Party, highlighting the stark contrast between his administration and the Democratic ticket. This endorsement from Trump further solidified the divide, as Hertel warned that Rogers would act as a rubber stamp for Trump and policies that could harm vulnerable communities.

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Election Context and Democratic Infighting

The turmoil comes amid intense infighting within the Michigan Democratic Party as the midterm election approaches. Reports indicate that Stevens was originally scheduled to attend church with El-Sayed, but these plans were canceled due to their deteriorating relationship. The tension escalated when Stevens's fiancé, Jason Turkish, announced he would vote for Rogers, prompting Stevens to initially reaffirm her support for El-Sayed on CNN while urging his campaign to reject hate. Despite this earlier stance, her subsequent reversal has left many in the party feeling betrayed, particularly given the stakes for voting rights and healthcare in the region.

Broader Implications for Michigan Voters

Hertel emphasized that Stevens's endorsement of Rogers is particularly abominable given Rogers's ties to efforts that could undermine the Voting Rights Act and strip healthcare from residents. He argued that supporting a candidate backed by those who cut taxes for billionaires while harming citizens is a betrayal of the black community and other marginalized groups in Detroit, where he grew up. The situation underscores a deep crisis of trust and ideology within the party, with Hertel asserting that the people of Michigan feel deeply betrayed by Stevens's final actions. As the election nears, the focus remains on whether this internal conflict will impact voter turnout and the ultimate outcome in Michigan.