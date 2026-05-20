Half a Million Children Visit A&E in Mental Health Crisis in England: Urgent Expansion of Special Mental Health A&E Centres Requested

New research indicates that around 500,000 children and young people in England attended emergency departments in mental health crisis between 2019 and 2025. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirms this, suggesting that the current system-wide failure requires rapid expansion of special mental health A&E centres.

Around 500,000 children and young people in England have attended emergency departments in mental health crisis since 2019, according to new research. Nurses have claimed that A&E is not the right environment for kids in crisis with real near misses reported.

The RCN has also revealed that there has been a rise in the number of youngsters waiting more than 12 hours in A&E before being admitted to a mental health unit. The figures are considered evidence of a 'catastrophic system-wide failure' as per the RCN's general secretary and chief executive. The FOI data submitted by the RCN showed more than 330,000 reported cases of under-18s attending A&E with poor mental health from 2019 to 2025.

According to the RCN, the national figure is estimated to be around 500,000, although the actual number is likely to be higher





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Mental Health Emergency Departments Special Mental Health A&E Centres Children Government Research

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