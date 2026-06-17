Half a Million Older UK Residents with Arthritis Receive Attendance Allowance or Pension Age Disability Payment

New DWP figures reveal that over 503,000 older people in Great Britain are receiving Attendance Allowance or Pension Age Disability Payment for arthritis, with weekly rates of £76.70 or £114.60. The benefit helps cover extra care costs, is not means-tested, and does not affect State Pensions. Despite 20 million people living with arthritis in the UK, many eligible individuals remain unaware. Claimants must apply using a detailed form, and those already receiving PIP or DLA for care cannot simultaneously claim. Guidance is available through Citizens Advice, and application details are on GOV.UK and mygov.scot.

Over 503,000 older individuals in Great Britain currently receive Attendance Allowance or Pension Age Disability Payment for arthritis-related conditions, with weekly rates of £76.70 or £114.60, amounting to £306.80 or £458.40 per four-week period.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, arthritis accounts for more than one-third of all Attendance Allowance claimants, highlighting the significant impact of this condition. With an estimated 20 million people across the UK living with arthritis or similar joint conditions, many more may be eligible for this support but remain unaware. The benefit assists with extra costs arising from a disability or illness that makes personal care difficult, without requiring formal care provision.

It is not means-tested, tax-free, and does not affect State Pensions, making it a crucial source of financial aid for those who qualify. Claimants must complete a detailed application form, though guidance is available through organisations like Citizens Advice. Individuals already receiving PIP or DLA for care needs cannot concurrently claim Attendance Allowance, but may be reassessed or switch upon renewal. Those below State Pension age should explore PIP or ADP claims.

Full application details are accessible via GOV. UK and mygov.scot for Scotland. The benefit's flexibility allows recipients to spend the funds as needed, supporting independent living. Awareness and understanding of eligibility criteria remain key to increasing uptake among the millions affected by arthritis and other chronic pain conditions





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Attendance Allowance Pension Age Disability Payment Arthritis DWP Older People Disability Benefit Care Costs UK Benefits

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