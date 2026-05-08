Half a Million UK Retirees Miss Out on State Pension Increase Due to Overseas Residency and Contracting Out

Nearly half a million British retirees living abroad will not receive the increased State Pension payments for the 2026/27 financial year, alongside those who were 'contracted out' before 2016 or lack sufficient National Insurance contributions. The 'End Frozen Pensions' campaign highlights the disparity, with many expats receiving as little as £20 per week, while the UK Government faces calls to address the issue.

The New and Basic State Pension s saw an increase last month for most individuals over the age of 66, yet nearly half a million retirees will not benefit from the higher payments during the 2026/27 financial year.

The annual adjustment means that those receiving the full New State Pension now get £241.30 per week, while recipients of the maximum Basic State Pension receive £184.90 weekly. However, three distinct groups are likely to miss out on the full State Pension payment. These include individuals who have not accumulated sufficient qualifying National Insurance years, those who were 'contracted out' before 2016, and approximately half a million Britons who have relocated abroad for retirement.

According to the latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), by the end of August 2025, around 1.1 million UK State Pension recipients were living overseas. An estimated 453,000 pensioners reside in countries without a reciprocal agreement with the UK Government, meaning they do not receive the annual State Pension uprating.

Despite having paid the required National Insurance Contributions while living and working in the UK, these individuals are left with a significantly reduced State Pension compared to those residing in Scotland, England, Wales, or Northern Ireland. The 'End Frozen Pensions' campaign, which has garnered thousands of supporters through an online petition and advocacy efforts, including a visit to Parliament by 101-year-old Second World War veteran Anne Puckridge, continues to urge the UK Government to review this policy.

The campaign had hoped that the appointment of former Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, as Canadian prime minister last year would facilitate discussions about the issue, which affects over 100,000 expats in Canada. The State Pension is frozen at the point of emigration for individuals living in Commonwealth countries such as Canada and Australia, while retirees in the USA or EU countries receive the same State Pension considerations as if they had remained in the UK.

Many affected pensioners, 49% of whom receive £65 per week or less, were not informed that their State Pension would be frozen. Some are receiving as little as £20.00 weekly. John Duguid, Chair of the End Frozen Pensions Campaign, stated: 'The Chancellor found the resources to protect pensioners from inflation at home but offered nothing to the hundreds of thousands of British pensioners abroad whose incomes are eroded annually. Once again, we are overlooked and financially disadvantaged.

The fact that most affected countries are Commonwealth members adds insult to injury. The Government seems content to widen the gap between pensioners at home and abroad. This is a gross injustice, especially since the Government’s own figures show that rectifying this would cost the Chancellor just £63m in the first year, a negligible amount compared to total pension expenditure.

' To qualify for the full New State Pension, most individuals need 35 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions or credits. At least 10 qualifying years are required to receive any State Pension. Those with fewer than 35 years receive a proportionally reduced pension. Gaps in contributions can occur due to unemployment, low earnings, living or working abroad, not claiming NI credits while caring or unemployed, or certain types of self-employment.

Many people are unaware of these gaps until they check their State Pension forecast, which can be done online at GOV. UK. Voluntary Class 3 contributions can fill missing years, but strict time limits apply. Full details are available on GOV.

UK. Individuals who were members of certain workplace or public sector pension schemes before April 2016 may have been 'contracted out' of the additional State Pension, meaning they paid lower NI contributions with the expectation that their workplace pension would compensate. When the New State Pension was introduced in 2016, everyone received a 'starting amount,' which was lower for those who had been contracted out.

Although they could build up additional entitlement after 2016, some will still not reach the full £241.30 rate, surprising many retirees who assume automatic qualification for the maximum payment. UK State Pension rules also impact some pensioners living abroad





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