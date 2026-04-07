Half Man Official Trailer Unveiled: Richard Gadd's New Drama Sets Premiere Date

The BBC releases the official trailer for Half Man, Richard Gadd's new drama series starring Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell, exploring brotherhood, violence, and the complexities of male relationships across three decades. Premiering on BBC iPlayer on April 24th.

The BBC has unveiled the first official trailer for Half Man , an original six-episode drama created by the acclaimed Richard Gadd , known for his work on Baby Reindeer and Against The Law. This highly anticipated series is set to premiere exclusively on BBC iPlayer in the UK, with episodes released weekly starting April 24th at 6 AM. The series will then be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Scotland later in the week.

Co-produced with HBO, Half Man will also be available in the US, Latin America, and Europe. The production wrapped up filming last year, with locations primarily in and around Glasgow. The trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into the complex relationship between Ruben and Niall, portrayed by Richard Gadd himself and BAFTA-winning actor Jamie Bell. The narrative promises a deep exploration of brotherhood, violence, and the vulnerability inherent in male relationships, spanning a timeline of thirty years.\The trailer showcases the contrasting personalities of the two main characters: Niall, depicted as fierce and loyal, and Ruben, described as meek and mild-mannered. Their bond, forged through shared experiences and circumstances, is the core of the story. The narrative begins with a significant shift when Ruben appears at Niall's wedding three decades later, exhibiting erratic behavior, which sets off a chain of events that takes the audience on a journey through their past. This explosion of violence is a pivotal moment that unveils the intricate dynamics of their relationship and the underlying tensions that have shaped their lives. The cast also includes Mitchell Robertson and Stuart Campbell, who portray Niall and Ruben in their younger years, further adding layers to the unfolding story. Neve McIntosh plays Niall’s mother, Lori, and Marianne McIvor portrays Ruben's mother, Maura, with supporting roles filled by a diverse ensemble of actors, including Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.\Half Man is a significant project for Richard Gadd, who serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley also contribute as executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes representing the BBC and Gavin Smith representing BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Mam Tor Productions, a Banijay UK company, produces the series in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Tally Garner and Morven Reid are the Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions. Banijay Rights will manage international distribution outside of the rights held by the BBC and HBO. The project has also received support from Screen Scotland, indicating a commitment to showcasing Scottish talent and locations. The series explores themes of brotherhood, violence, and the fragility of relationships and promises a powerful and emotional narrative. The series has the potential to resonate deeply with audiences, exploring the complexities of human relationships and the lasting impact of shared experiences over time





BBCNews / 🏆 3. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Richard Gadd Half Man Jamie Bell BBC Iplayer Drama Television Trailer Brotherhood Violence Male Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Man United allowed 'poorer man's Steven Gerrard' to complete £15m transferManchester United made the decision to sell academy graduate James Garner to Everton back in September 2022, and he has since become an England international

Read more »

Baby Reindeer Creator Richard Gadd Reflects on Dark Past and Finds Healing in WritingRichard Gadd, the creator of the hit series Baby Reindeer, opens up about his struggles with substance abuse and the role writing played in his recovery. He discusses his upcoming BBC series Half Man, and his aspirations to work with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Read more »

Amad Diallo insists Michael Carrick is 'right man' for permanent Man Utd manager roleAmad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo back Michael Carrick to become permanent Manchester United coach after the former captain's successful interim stint in the Premier League.

Read more »

Trailer for Richard Gadd’s new show Half Man shared by HBO and BBCThe BBC has released the first trailer for Half Man, an original six-episode drama from the multi-award-winning Richard Gadd – the man behind smash hit Baby Reindeer.

Read more »

BBC unveils trailer for Baby Reindeer star's new dramaComedian and actor Richard Gadd is set to star alongside Jamie Bell in upcoming BBC drama Half Man

Read more »

BBC teases 'explosion of violence' as trailer for new drama filmed in Glasgow unveiledThe BBC has unveiled a trailer for Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd's new six-part drama Half Man

Read more »