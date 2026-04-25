Half Man: Richard Gadd’s New Series Divides Viewers and Critics

Richard Gadd’s follow-up to Baby Reindeer, Half Man, is sparking intense debate with its dark exploration of a complex relationship between two estranged ‘brothers.’ Critics and viewers are split on whether the series’ unflinching honesty is captivating or simply too bleak.

Richard Gadd , the creator of the critically acclaimed and deeply unsettling Netflix series Baby Reindeer , returns with another intensely personal and provocative work, Half Man .

This new series, available on BBC iPlayer and HBO Max, delves into the complex and often disturbing relationship between two estranged ‘brothers,’ Reuben, played by Gadd himself, and Niall, portrayed by Jamie Bell. Spanning three decades, Half Man doesn’t shy away from exploring the darkest corners of human connection, presenting a narrative that is both captivating and profoundly uncomfortable.

While Baby Reindeer focused on the harrowing experience of stalking and its psychological impact, Half Man tackles themes of trauma, codependency, and the enduring scars of childhood. The series is already generating significant buzz, with critics offering sharply divided opinions. Some hail it as a masterpiece of dramatic storytelling, praising its unflinching honesty and the powerful performances of Gadd and Bell. Others find it excessively bleak and emotionally draining, questioning whether the relentless darkness serves a meaningful purpose.

The critical response to Half Man is remarkably polarized. Milo Pope of Metro awarded the show four stars, describing it as ‘endlessly complex and wildly entertaining,’ and predicting that viewers will be ‘glued to the screen. ’ Alex Flood of NME labeled it an ‘unpleasantly captivating drama,’ while Chris Tilly at Dexerto went further, calling it ‘an audacious and exhilarating six hours of television quite unlike anything out there.

’ These reviews highlight the series’ ability to provoke strong reactions and its willingness to push boundaries. However, Emily Baker of ‘The i’ offered a dissenting voice, arguing that Half Man is even darker than Baby Reindeer, but not in a positive way. She found the series ‘so bleak that it’s barely watchable,’ a sentiment echoed by a growing number of viewers on social media.

The Rotten Tomatoes score of 72% reflects this division, indicating a generally favorable reception but with a significant number of negative reviews. The series’ willingness to confront difficult and disturbing subject matter is clearly not for everyone, and many viewers are finding it a challenging and emotionally taxing experience. The audience reaction mirrors the critical divide.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit are filled with discussions about Half Man, with users expressing a range of emotions, from fascination and admiration to discomfort and outright revulsion. Joyce Carol Oates, a renowned author, shared her experience of stopping the first episode halfway through, comparing watching the series to observing a boa constrictor devouring its prey – a disturbing but compelling image.

Other viewers echoed this sentiment, admitting to feeling overwhelmed by the series’ violence and bleakness. However, many others are captivated by the story, praising the performances and the show’s willingness to explore uncomfortable truths. Some viewers acknowledge the difficulty of watching but find themselves ‘hooked,’ eager to unravel the full history of Reuben and Niall’s relationship. The series’ success lies in its ability to generate such strong reactions, forcing viewers to confront their own boundaries and preconceptions.

Half Man is not a comfortable watch, but it is undoubtedly a thought-provoking and unforgettable one, solidifying Richard Gadd’s reputation as a fearless and uncompromising storyteller. It is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer and HBO Max





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