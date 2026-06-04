Half‑sister Reveals Mother Backed 'Believe in Magic' Scam as BBC Exposes Charity Fraud

BBC documentary uncovers how Megan Bhari and her mother Jean O'Brien used celebrity support to defraud donors of over £400,000, living a lavish lifestyle while claiming to help terminally ill children.

Megan Bhari , the teenage founder of the Believe in Magic charity, was exposed as the mastermind behind one of the most audacious scams in recent British charitable history.

At just sixteen, Bhari launched the organisation in 2011 from her home in Kingston, South West London, promising to support children suffering from severe or terminal illnesses. With the enthusiastic backing of her mother, Jean O'Brien, a seventy‑two‑year‑old trustee, the charity quickly attracted the attention of some of the biggest names in entertainment.

One Direction, Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Little Mix, Pharrell Williams, Olly Murs, and even football legends Lionel Messi and Didier Drogba all lent their names to fundraising events, while members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie, welcomed the young philanthropist at Buckingham Palace. The media hailed Bhari as a "magic girl" and she was presented with a Point of Light award by the prime minister, David Cameron, for her "outstanding volunteer work".

Behind the glittering façade, however, a growing number of parents whose children were supposed to benefit from the charity began to notice inconsistencies. Appeals describing Bhari's own illness were vague, and the promised medical treatments were never substantiated. Investigations revealed that Bhari was not receiving the intensive care she claimed; instead, she was frequently spotted on private jets, luxury cruise liners and at the Disney World resort in Florida, all billed to the charity's accounts.

In 2017 a private detective hired by concerned families watched Bhari disembark the Queen Mary 2 at Southampton, cheerfully pushing a trolley full of suitcases while the charity's statements described her as "weak" and "incapable of travel". The Charity Commission intervened, freezing the organisation's bank accounts after uncovering irregular withdrawals - £133,000 in the year to November 2015 and a further £156,000 the following year.

The full extent of the deception was brought to public view in the BBC Two documentary "The Mother of All Cons", aired this Sunday. Nina Bhari, Megan's half‑sister, appeared on camera to explain that their mother, Jean O'Brien, had stood "by her side through every lie". Nina, who was twelve when Megan was born, described her sibling as a fully grown adult who orchestrated the fraud for personal luxury, not as a naïve victim.

She also highlighted how media coverage, such as a Times article from September 2020, had barely mentioned O'Brien's role, reducing her to a single line stating she was a trustee. The program traced the charity's rise from a heart‑warming feature in the final edition of the News of the World to its spectacular collapse, underscoring how celebrity endorsement can sometimes shield deceit.

In the aftermath, the Bhari family faced intense scrutiny, and the legacy of the charity's supposed beneficiaries remains uncertain, leaving many families to wonder what portion of the millions raised was ever used for its stated purpose. The scandal has sparked a wider debate about the oversight of charitable organisations, the responsibility of public figures when endorsing causes, and the vulnerability of families seeking hope for seriously ill children.

Calls for stricter regulation and more transparent reporting have grown louder, as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the "Believe in Magic" tragedy. While the charitable sector continues to provide essential support for countless families, the Bhari case serves as a stark reminder that even the most compelling narratives can conceal fraud, and that vigilance is required from donors, regulators, and the media alike





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