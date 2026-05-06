Half-Term Holidays at Risk as Airlines Cancel 13,000 Flights Amid Jet Fuel Shortages

Families face potential holiday disruptions as airlines cancel thousands of flights due to jet fuel shortages caused by the Iran war. With nearly two million seats cut from May schedules, experts warn of critically low fuel levels, prompting a surge in staycation bookings. The government is taking measures to prevent last-minute cancellations and ensure smooth travel.

Holidaymakers face significant disruptions as airlines slash over 13,000 flights this month due to escalating tensions in the Iran war, which has caused jet fuel prices to more than double since February 28.

The aviation industry is grappling with severe fuel shortages, prompting carriers to reduce nearly two million seats from May’s schedules and even downsize aircraft to conserve fuel. Analysts warn that Britain is particularly vulnerable to these shortages, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely impacted fuel supplies. According to Cirium, the total number of available seats across all airlines has dropped from 132,619,704 in mid-April to 130,674,864 by late April.

Gulf airlines like Qatar, Etihad, and Emirates have been hit hard by airspace closures and airport disruptions, while Lufthansa has cut 20,000 flights between May and October, and Air China has reduced nearly 50,000 domestic services. Air France-KLM and SAS have also trimmed their schedules, and US airline Spirit has ceased operations entirely. Goldman Sachs analysts have highlighted that the UK is facing critically low jet fuel levels, exacerbating concerns among families planning half-term holidays.

Helen Dickinson of the British Retail Consortium emphasized that the conflict is driving up costs, adding to existing financial pressures like higher National Insurance, packaging levies, and business energy charges. Despite these challenges, a government spokesperson reassured that UK airlines are not currently experiencing fuel shortages, as aviation fuel is typically purchased in advance and airports maintain bunkered fuel stocks for resilience. The government is collaborating with fuel suppliers, airports, airlines, and international partners to ensure flights continue operating smoothly.

Meanwhile, demand for staycations is surging, with many holidaymakers opting for domestic trips to avoid the uncertainties of international travel. Resort companies like Lovat and Butlin's have reported significant increases in bookings, with Lovat’s website traffic soaring by over 30% this year. Raoul Fraser, CEO of Lovat, noted that the situation mirrors the Covid pandemic, when travelers sought the certainty of UK holidays.

Butlin's CEO Jon Hendry Pickup also observed strong growth in summer holiday bookings, with last-minute reservations doubling compared to previous years. To mitigate the impact of fuel shortages, the Department for Transport has introduced measures allowing airlines to consolidate passengers from under-booked flights onto fewer planes and cancel flights without losing their allocated slots.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated that while there are no immediate supply issues, the government is taking proactive steps to provide long-term certainty and minimize disruptions for families planning summer holidays





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Half-Term Holidays Flight Cancellations Jet Fuel Shortages Iran War Staycations

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