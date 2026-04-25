Halifax Man Fined Over £1,200 for Fly-Tipping in Bradford

Craig Atter from Halifax was sentenced after illegally dumping waste on St Dunstan's Way in Bradford, believing it was acceptable due to existing waste. He was ordered to pay over £1,200 in fines and costs.

A Halifax resident, Craig Atter, has been penalized over £1,200 after admitting to illegally dumping waste on St Dunstan's Way in Bradford last June. The case, heard at Bradford Magistrate's Court on Friday, highlighted the concerning issue of fly-tipping and its detrimental impact on West Yorkshire communities.

Atter’s defense centered around a misguided belief that the act was permissible due to pre-existing waste already present at the location. However, the court firmly rejected this justification, labeling fly-tipping as a ‘despicable’ offense that creates a ‘blight’ on the local environment. The Bradford Council’s environmental enforcement team initiated the investigation following a complaint received on June 24th regarding waste disposal on the street near Ripley Street.

A thorough review of CCTV footage revealed a Ford Transit van, registered to Atter, and a Nissan Juke arriving on June 14th. The footage clearly showed two individuals unloading building waste and plaster boards, discarding it over a wall adjacent to the roadway. Following the identification of the vehicles, Atter was contacted and readily accepted responsibility for the fly-tipping. Initially, a £300 fixed penalty notice was issued in August, but payment proved problematic.

Waseem Raja, representing Bradford Council in court, explained that Atter had attempted to arrange an installment plan for the fine, but the council was unable to accommodate this request. Atter’s rationale for dumping the waste was particularly troubling; he stated he was aware of existing waste in the area and wrongly assumed it was acceptable to add to it. Mr. Raja emphasized that this assumption was incorrect and that fly-tipping, regardless of prior waste, remains a criminal offense.

The court heard that Atter’s financial difficulties contributed to his inability to pay the initial fine promptly, but this did not excuse the illegal dumping. The presiding magistrate, Mr. Knight, delivered a stern warning, emphasizing the court’s commitment to protecting the public and maintaining clean, safe communities throughout West Yorkshire. He underscored the severity of the offense and the potential consequences for repeat offenders.

While acknowledging that Atter was a first-time offender, Mr. Knight made it clear that a subsequent appearance in court would likely result in far more severe penalties, including the potential seizure and crushing of his vehicle or a driving disqualification. The final sentencing included an £857 contribution towards Bradford Council’s costs, a £120 court surcharge, and a £300 fine. This case serves as a strong deterrent to others considering similar illegal activities.

The council continues to actively monitor areas prone to fly-tipping and encourages residents to report any instances of illegal waste disposal. The incident highlights the ongoing challenge faced by local authorities in combating environmental crime and the importance of public cooperation in preserving the beauty and cleanliness of the region.

Furthermore, it underscores the need for greater public awareness regarding the legal ramifications of fly-tipping and the proper methods for waste disposal. Bradford Council has reiterated its commitment to pursuing legal action against anyone found to be engaging in this harmful practice, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions and that the environment is protected for future generations





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Fly-Tipping Bradford Halifax Illegal Dumping Waste Disposal Court Case Fine Bradford Council

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