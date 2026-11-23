A new rival bid for Halifax's Mixenden Activity Centre has emerged as Calderdale Council faces scrutiny over its decision to reject the North Halifax Partnership's proposal. The council plans to manage the site itself while exploring community asset transfers.

Calderdale Council has launched a new process to determine the future of the Mixenden Activity Centre following its decision to reject a long-standing proposal from the North Halifax Partnership. The council intends to take direct control of the facility while keeping the option of selling the property on the open market if a suitable community transfer cannot be secured. This strategic shift comes after opposition councillors triggered a call-in mechanism, forcing a formal scrutiny panel review of the cabinet's earlier stance.

Rival Bid Challenges Council Strategy

The Mixenden Community Partnership, led by chair Mandy O'Shea, has officially declared its intention to submit a bid for the management of the centre. O'Shea stated that it would be illogical for her organization to ignore the opportunity should it become available. However, the group currently faces a structural hurdle as it is not registered as a separate legal entity, a mandatory requirement for community asset transfers under current council policy. O'Shea confirmed that the partnership is actively in the process of registering as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation to meet these regulatory standards.

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Controversy Over North Halifax Partnership Rejection

The North Halifax Partnership asserts that its comprehensive business case was unanimously recommended for approval by the council's internal review groups. The charity reported an annual income of £5.6 million and detailed a track record of strong community engagement. Council officers initially deemed their full business case compliant, and the Community Management of Assets Group described the organization as a strong local anchor with a clear understanding of community needs. Despite these positive assessments, the proposal was ultimately rejected by the cabinet.

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Political Allegations and Community Impact

Council Leader Dan Sutherland attributed the rejection to direct feedback from local residents and groups within the ward, emphasizing a desire for the centre to be truly community-run. Reform councillors alleged that the previous administration allowed outsiders to dominate operations, excluding local residents from decision-making processes. Calderdale Liberal Democrat leader Ashley Evans strongly refuted these claims, describing them as inaccurate attempts to denigrate the charity. North Halifax Partnership chief executive Tina Wilkes maintained a commitment to working constructively with all political representatives to support local community interests.

Operational Legacy and Future Timetables

The activity centre has historically served as a vital community hub, recording more than 16,000 attendances across over 900 different sessions in recent years. Operational data highlights the delivery of more than 2,100 free meals through the community kitchen and significant youth engagement, including 1,544 attendances at the MIXY Youth Bash event. The North Halifax Partnership had proposed investing over half a million pounds in capital improvements to enhance the facility. The scrutiny panel will now evaluate whether the cabinet should reconsider its position before the council finalizes its management strategy.