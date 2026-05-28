Halle Berry Embarrassed on the Today Show

Actress Halle Berry got very embarrassed on the Today show in New York City on Thursday morning when she misheard the word 'ick' as 'd*ck'. The 59-year-old actress was asked what her 'biggest ick' was during the Pink Chair Questionnaire with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

Halle Berry got very embarrassed on the Today show in New York City on Thursday morning. When in the hot seat for the Pink Chair Questionnaire with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones , the 59-year-old was asked what her 'biggest ick' was.

But when Hager said 'ick' it sounded like the word 'd*ck'. That shocked Berry as she looked exasperated before covering her face and going into a fit of giggles while squirming in a chair. Hager looked stunned when she realized what Berry misheard, while Jones jokingly slapped the actress with her cue cards for a comedic exchange. 'I was like





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Halle Berry Today Show Pink Chair Questionnaire Jenna Bush Hager Sheinelle Jones

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