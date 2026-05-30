Halle Berry Supports Gayle King's Infidelity Revelation, Recalls Own Betrayal by Eric Benet

Halle Berry praises Gayle King for discussing her ex-husband's affair and shares her own painful experience with ex-husband Eric Benet's infidelity, reflecting on the lasting impact and therapeutic value of speaking out.

Halle Berry commended Gayle King for speaking openly about her ex-husband's infidelity, sharing a rare personal reflection on her own experience with betrayal. During an appearance on NBC's Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the Oscar-winning actress emphasized the importance of discussing such painful experiences.

Berry, 59, expressed support for King, stating, I think we should talk about it, absolutely. I'm proud of you for saying that and sharing this because it has happened to many of us. Berry's own history includes the public scandal involving her second husband, musician Eric Benet, who admitted to infidelity during their marriage.

Benet sought treatment for sex addiction in 2002 and publicly apologized, but Berry later revealed her skepticism about his claims during an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, saying, I don't f***ing believe that s**t. On the Today show, she did not name Benet directly but made clear the connection. She explained that while she did not engage in a public rampage when the scandal surfaced, the emotional impact endured.

Speaking about the therapeutic value of sharing such stories, Berry added, When you can share it, somehow that's therapeutic. It's a catharsis when you can really share it and someone else can say what their experience has been. So I appreciate that.

Meanwhile, Gayle King disclosed details of her former marriage to lawyer William Bumpus on the Call Her Daddy podcast. King recounted returning home to find Bumpus with her best friend, describing the shocking scene. She admitted she had no prior suspicion, saying, You know how they say the wife always knows? I swear to God, I did not.

I did not. Despite attempts to reconcile, King and Bumpus divorced in 1993 after eleven years of marriage. They share two children, daughter Kirby and son William Jr. King reflected on her growing suspicion and eventual realization, noting her own transformation and the repeated betrayals. King's candidness highlights the long-term emotional toll of infidelity.

In contrast to her past struggles, Halle Berry is now happily engaged to musician Van Hunt. The couple has been together since 2020, and Berry described their relationship as uniquely profound. It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex, she told People in 2024. That has never happened to me, ever.

Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical. An insider reported that Berry never intended to remarry until Hunt proposed, and after a period of adjustment, she embraced the idea with excitement. Berry looks forward to a future with Hunt, marking a hopeful new chapter after earlier personal hardships





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Halle Berry Gayle King Infidelity Eric Benet William Bumpus Van Hunt Today Show Call Her Daddy Sex Addiction Betrayal Marriage Divorce Relationship Engagement

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