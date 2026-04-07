Halls Estate Agents Appoints Angela Jones to Bolster Telford Branch Team Amidst High Property Demand

Halls, a regional estate agent, welcomes senior sales negotiator Angela Jones to its Telford branch, responding to increased demand for residential properties, especially starter homes and family houses. This move signifies Halls' commitment to growth and excellent service in a thriving market.

Halls, a regional estate agent, has expanded its Telford branch team with the addition of senior sales negotiator Angela Jones . This strategic appointment is a response to the current high demand within the residential property market . The company is particularly seeing strong interest in specific property types, including starter homes priced below £250,000, three-bedroom semi-detached houses, and four-bedroom detached homes.

This influx of demand has prompted Halls to bolster its team to effectively manage the growing volume of transactions and client needs. Angela Jones, with two decades of experience in the estate agency sector, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Telford branch. Prior to joining Halls, she held the position of senior sales negotiator at James Du Pavey in Eccleshall. Her decision to join Halls, despite receiving two other job offers, reflects her ambition for career progression and the perceived growth potential of the Telford office. This strategic move highlights Halls’ commitment to providing excellent service and capitalizing on the buoyant market conditions. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining a company that shares her values and offers significant growth opportunities, highlighting the Telford office's ability to cater to a diverse range of properties, from affordable starter homes to high-end country estates. This expansion is designed to ensure Halls maintains its high service standards and further strengthens its position in the competitive Shropshire property market. Halls Telford branch, led by branch manager Matt Gilbert and office manager Charli Wisdom, operates across a wide geographic area encompassing Telford and Wrekin, stretching from Newport to Bridgnorth. The branch currently manages a diverse portfolio, including land parcels priced as low as £20,000, Ironbridge flats priced at £165,000, newly constructed properties, and high-value homes reaching up to £800,000. \Angela’s extensive experience and her understanding of the local market trends, combined with her ambition to become a branch manager in the future, aligns perfectly with Halls' objectives. Her decision underscores the attractiveness of Halls as an employer and its commitment to nurturing talent. The company’s focus on growth and its ability to offer a diverse range of properties contribute to its strong market position and appeal to both buyers and sellers. The Telford branch's leadership team, Matt Gilbert and Charli Wisdom, expressed their enthusiasm for welcoming Angela Jones to the team and their confidence in her ability to contribute significantly to the branch's continued success. Angela, a mother of 16-year-old twins, sought a company with values mirroring her own, seeking a culture of independence and ambition. Halls' commitment to staff development and its robust performance in the current market, along with the recent budget and the lack of impact from the Middle Eastern conflict, created the ideal scenario for her next career step. This strategic move reflects Halls’ commitment to providing excellent service and capitalizing on the buoyant market conditions. \The Telford branch is actively focused on expanding its property portfolio, particularly within South Telford, to meet the substantial demand for starter homes priced at or below £250,000. Matt Gilbert commented on the favorable selling conditions, highlighting the abundance of buyers across all property types and the particularly strong demand for three-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached homes. He stated that the property market experienced a definite upturn following the Budget last November and that buyer confidence has remained unaffected by the Middle Eastern conflict. This positive outlook provides a favorable environment for Halls to continue expanding its operations and serving the needs of both buyers and sellers in the Shropshire property market. The addition of Angela Jones is viewed as a strategic move to strengthen the Telford branch’s team and capitalize on the growing demand. This, in turn, allows Halls to continue providing top-tier service to its clients and maintain its position as a leading regional estate agent. The consistent demand for diverse properties, combined with Halls' reputation for excellence, supports ongoing growth. This expansion not only serves the immediate market demands but also solidifies the company’s long-term strategy for sustained success in the region





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