Hamas Bodyguard Mohammed Alfatih Extradition Battle UK

German authorities allege Mohammed Alfatih plotted synagogue attacks in Europe while holding British citizenship, sparking scrutiny of asylum vetting.

German prosecutors have formally accused Mohammed Alfatih, a British citizen and former IT consultant based in Birmingham, of orchestrating a terrorist plot to attack Jewish communities in Germany and Austria. The alleged scheme, which was designed to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, involved the acquisition and transportation of automatic weapons to Vienna and Berlin. Alfatih, who holds British citizenship and resides in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham, is now the subject of an intense extradition battle with German authorities.

Alleged Terror Network and Weapon Logistics

German indictment documents describe Alfatih as a high-ranking operative with direct connections to the Hamas Politburo leadership circle. The charges allege that on July 28 of last year, Alfatih received a consignment of five firearms in Berlin's Hasenheide Park. He is further accused of transporting these weapons to Vienna, where he stored them in a storage unit alongside disguise materials including a scarf, hat, and gloves. The arsenal allegedly included an assault rifle, eight Glock 26 semi-automatic pistols, and more than 600 rounds of live ammunition.

Also read Hamas Bodyguard Mohammed Alfatih Extradition UK Terror Plot

The plot's primary targets were identified as Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centers, and pro-Israel demonstrations across Germany and Austria. Investigators claim that Alfatih recorded a video confession on behalf of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. This four-and-a-half-minute footage, featuring a figure in a red T-shirt with obscured features, was intended to be released after the attack to warn of a message in blood against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asylum History and Personal Background

Alfatih's path to securing British citizenship has drawn intense scrutiny. He arrived in the United Kingdom in 2014 via an illegal entry in the back of a lorry. He was granted asylum in 2015 after citing persecution from Egypt, and he obtained full citizenship six years later. Before his arrival in Britain, he served as a bodyguard for Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader and current Palestinian Prime Minister. Photos from that period show Alfatih regularly standing beside Haniyeh.

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Former Conservative minister Zac Goldsmith has demanded a forensic examination of how Alfatih was able to obtain refuge despite his public ties to a proscribed terrorist organization. Goldsmith questioned whether such decisions result from malignancy within the state or chronic institutional incompetence. The revelation that a former bodyguard to a Hamas leader could live openly in Birmingham while allegedly preparing a massacre has intensified debates over the UK's asylum vetting processes.

Political Reactions and Security Concerns

Emma Schubart, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, described the case as a damning indictment of Britain's asylum system. She highlighted that Alfatih's links to Hamas were public knowledge, yet he was still granted refuge and citizenship. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the situation, stating it was sick that a man accused of plotting to massacre Jews could operate from a terraced house in Birmingham. These reactions underscore growing concerns that the threat from groups like Hamas is already operating from within UK streets.

Extradition Proceedings and Further Details

The plot was foiled following a tip-off from Israel's Mossad spy agency, which alerted German authorities to the cell's activities. Arrests began on October 1 of last year after investigators observed a weapons handover in a Berlin courtyard. Alfatih is scheduled to be prosecuted in Germany separately from the seven other alleged network members who are already in custody. During a flight back to Berlin, customs officials detected a forged Greek identity document and driving license in Alfatih's possession.

Alfatih was arrested in November last year in connection with the German extradition warrant. At the time, he was already on remand for an unrelated incident involving an assault on bailiff Kevin Bucknall outside his home in Fairfield Road, Kings Heath. The case continues to raise significant questions about security protocols and the thoroughness of background checks conducted by the Home Office and security services.