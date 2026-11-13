Hamas Bodyguard Mohammed Alfatih Extradition UK Terror Plot

Mohammed Alfatih, former bodyguard to Ismail Haniyeh, faces extradition from the UK to Germany over a terror plot. German prosecutors allege he transported weapons and recorded a confession video.

Mohammed Alfatih, a former personal bodyguard to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is scheduled for extradition from the United Kingdom to Germany. German authorities have charged the father-of-four with participating in a complex terror plot targeting Jewish or Israeli institutions. The alleged operation was designed to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas on Israel.

Arms Transport Network Mechanics

German prosecutors allege that Alfatih played a central role in a logistical network spanning Berlin and Vienna. The indictment details how he received a consignment of five firearms in Berlin on July 28, 2023. Three days later, on August 1, he allegedly transported these weapons to a storage facility in Vienna. At this location, he stored functional firearms, magazines, and disguise materials including a scarf, hat, and gloves.

Also read Prosecutors Allegedly Recruited Ilhan Omar Bodyguard as Informant

Further complicating the network, Alfatih flew back to Berlin on August 25. During a customs check, investigators discovered he possessed a forged Greek identity document and driving license. That same evening, he allegedly met with another operative to receive ammunition for the planned attack. This operation involved at least eight Hamas operatives across Europe.

Background and Asylum Status Controversy

Alfatih, also known as Mohammed Alfatih, entered Britain more than a decade ago and was granted asylum in 2015. He cited persecution by Egypt as the reason for seeking refuge. An Israeli government source confirmed this timeline, noting he has lived in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kings Heath, Birmingham, with his wife and three children.

Advertisement

His past service as a bodyguard for Ismail Haniyeh was public knowledge prior to his arrival in the UK. He was regularly pictured with Haniyeh in Gaza in 2006. Additionally, an arrest in Egypt for operating a tunnel used to smuggle gold into Gaza had been widely reported in the Middle East. He later told jurors he was granted UK citizenship six years ago.

Military Wing Confession Video Evidence

Evidence recovered by British police includes an SD card containing a pre-recorded confession video. The video was made on behalf of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. In the four-and-a-half-minute monologue, a masked and armed Alfatih appeared in front of a Hamas flag.

The statement promised revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza. Prosecutors note that a red polo shirt found in his Birmingham wardrobe matches the garment worn by the speaker in the video. Alfatih was recently convicted for a non-terror-related assault outside his home on a visiting bailiff, which preceded the revelation of these terror charges.

Strategic Shift and Legal Proceedings

This case suggests a potential strategic shift by Hamas, moving from fundraising and propaganda in Europe to active violent operations. Alfatih is the son of Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official and member of the Politburo. His arrest highlights questions regarding how he settled in Britain despite his high-level ties to the group.

Advertisement

Seven other alleged members of the Hamas network are already in German custody. The group includes two German citizens, a Dane, a Bulgarian, and three Lebanese nationals. Alfatih will face separate prosecution in Germany for his specific role in the weapons transport and plot preparation.