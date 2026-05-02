Hamilton Accies Aim to Escape Relegation Play-Off Spot with Fight Against Inverness CT

Hamilton Academical manager Darian MacKinnon urges his team to show resilience in their crucial match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, which could determine their fate in the relegation play-off zone. Meanwhile, the club regains its Bronze Licence despite ongoing wage payment issues.

Darian MacKinnon has urged his Hamilton Academical players to demonstrate resilience and determination in their upcoming clash against title-contending Inverness Caledonian Thistle , as a strong performance could help them avoid the relegation play-off zone.

The Accies manager, who was recently named manager of the month for April following a trio of consecutive victories, leads his team into the Highlands with the knowledge that a positive result could lift them out of ninth place. A draw might suffice, given that Accies are just one point behind East Fife and hold a significantly better goal difference.

However, with East Fife facing eighth-placed Cove Rangers, who are three points ahead of Accies but with a much weaker goal difference, a win for Hamilton could secure their escape from the play-off spot. The immediate future of the club remains uncertain, however, following reports that some players have experienced delayed and underpaid wages, a situation that could lead to sanctions from the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

Hamilton Accies have yet to respond to these allegations, but it has been revealed that an additional player has also been affected by the payment issues. Before the wage controversy came to light, MacKinnon spoke to the club’s media, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the momentum from their recent performances.

'The last three matches should give us confidence,' he said. 'We need to carry that into this game. We know it will be tough—Inverness are fighting for the title, while we are battling at the other end of the table—but if we work hard and fight, we will give ourselves a chance. We must focus on our own performance.

They are a strong side, but so are we. I have fond memories of playing there, but that doesn’t matter now. We need to be fully committed. Hopefully, our fans will fill the stands and support us.

They have been fantastic all season, and their backing could be crucial in uniting us.

' MacKinnon also acknowledged the collective effort behind his manager of the month award, stating, 'This recognition is a team effort. I couldn’t do it without the support of my staff. They know how much they contribute, and I appreciate their hard work. It’s great for the club.

' In a separate development, Hamilton Academical announced that they have regained their Bronze Licence from the Scottish Football Association (SFA) after losing it last year due to rule violations under the previous management. The club’s statement highlighted the rigorous standards required to maintain the licence, which includes evaluations of coaching, staff, financial administration, and governance. The SFA’s annual audit assesses a wide range of criteria, and this year’s award reflects the progress made behind the scenes.

The statement read, 'Hamilton Academical Football Club is pleased to confirm that, following the recent Scottish FA Licensing Committee meeting, the club has been awarded the SFA Bronze Licence for the next 12 months. This accreditation reflects a continuous, year-round commitment that demands significant effort to maintain and further enhance standards across every area of the club.

' Chief Executive Rebecca Nuttall added, 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all of our staff for their dedication and hard work in securing this year’s Bronze Licence. Achieving this accreditation is always a demanding process, and it is especially creditable given the transition within the Board and key staff roles over the past year.

The way everyone has pulled together to uphold the required standards is a clear reflection of the professionalism, resilience, and collective commitment that continue to move the club forward.





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Hamilton Academical Inverness Caledonian Thistle Scottish Football Relegation Play-Off SFA Bronze Licence

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