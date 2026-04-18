Hamilton Assault Prompts Public Appeal for Witnesses and Information

Police are actively seeking the public's assistance in locating two male suspects following a serious assault that occurred in Hamilton on Thursday, April 16th. A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after the attack near the Burnbank Centre. Detectives are urging anyone with crucial information, including potential CCTV or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

An urgent manhunt is underway in Hamilton as police investigate a serious assault that left a 48-year-old man requiring hospital treatment. The distressing incident took place on Thursday, April 16th, near the Burnbank Centre . Detectives are now issuing a public appeal for any information that could assist their ongoing inquiries into the attack, which occurred around 10:00 AM on the aforementioned date. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, though the precise nature and severity of his injuries remain undisclosed at this time.

Investigators have released descriptions of two male suspects they wish to identify and locate in connection with the assault. The first individual is described as a white male, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was reportedly wearing a black tracksuit paired with white trainers at the time of the incident. The second suspect is also described as a white male, taller than the first at around 5 feet 8 inches, with a medium build and short hair. He was observed wearing a dark blue or black hoodie and blue jeans. The contrasting physical attributes and attire provide key identifiers for the public to consider.

Detective Constable Muhammad Yasar, who is leading the investigation, stressed the importance of public cooperation. He stated that enquiries are progressing and that the police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or observed anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Burnbank Centre on the morning of April 16th. Special emphasis is placed on obtaining any private CCTV footage or dash-cam recordings from vehicles that may have been in the area around the time of the incident, as such evidence could prove invaluable in piecing together the events and identifying the perpetrators.

The public is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0896 of Thursday, April 16th, 2026. For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be reached on the freephone number 0800 555 111. The swift apprehension of those responsible is paramount to ensuring community safety and delivering justice for the victim.





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Hamilton Assault Public Appeal Witnesses Sought Manhunt Burnbank Centre

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