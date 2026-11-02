Hamilton Criticizes Leclerc After Mexican Grand Prix Teammate Clash

Lewis Hamilton slams teammate Charles Leclerc for a first-lap incident in Mexico that cost Ferrari victory, calling for serious action to prevent future conflicts.

Lewis Hamilton delivered a scathing critique of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc following the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City. The incident occurred during the first lap when the two drivers tangled at Turn 4, leading to a team radio exchange that revealed deep frustration within the Ferrari pit wall. Hamilton stated that the maneuver by Leclerc cost the team a potential victory, emphasizing that such internal battles are detrimental to the organization.

Race Incident And Penalty Details

Hamilton started the race on pole position before engaging in a close battle with Leclerc on the opening lap. The pair went side-by-side into Turn 4, but neither driver managed to take the corner cleanly. As they emerged from the turn, Hamilton stayed ahead, allowing Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pass him. Leclerc, meanwhile, chose to maintain his position despite the infraction.

Also read Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari need to have 'serious talks' after Charles Leclerc

Stewards handed Leclerc a five-second penalty for passing Hamilton off track. However, instead of serving the penalty or handing the position back to his teammate, Leclerc continued racing. Hamilton expressed his anger on team radio, saying he had been pushed out by his own teammate. He described the situation as confusing, noting that both drivers missed the turn but only he faced the consequences of the resulting position loss.

Hamilton Demands Team Action

In post-race interviews, Hamilton accused Leclerc of working against him and warned that similar conflicts would persist unless decisive action was taken. He expressed a mix of emotions, being happy that Kimi Antonelli had been crowned the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion while simultaneously furious about the loss of valuable points. Hamilton argued that the team had the pace to secure a one-two finish but failed due to internal friction.

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The Ferrari driver emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating that every decision made inside the car impacts the entire workforce. He recalled past teammate rivalries with George Russell and Nico Rosberg, noting that while conflicts are normal, they should not compromise race outcomes at this level. Hamilton insisted that a serious and deep conversation is necessary to change the mentality behind these repeated errors.

Comparing Past And Present Rivalries

Hamilton drew parallels between the current situation and previous incidents involving Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. He noted that when drivers battle for fourth and fifth place, it is less significant than when they are fighting for first and second. He described Leclerc's approach as a do-or-die mentality that ignores the collective effort of the team. Hamilton suggested that at twenty-eight years old, Leclerc's behavior is a matter of mindset rather than youth or inexperience.

Reflecting on the specific moment in Mexico, Hamilton mentioned that he could have taken a more aggressive approach at Silverstone in the past but chose to prioritize the team result. He hoped that future interactions would foster a better working environment. The comments come as the team looks ahead with high expectations, aware that resolving these interpersonal issues is critical for future success in the championship.

Championship Standings And Context

The Mexican Grand Prix served as the climax of the 2026 season, where Kimi Antonelli secured the title by finishing third behind Verstappen and Hamilton. Despite the championship being decided, the race highlighted significant internal challenges within Ferrari. Hamilton's public criticism underscores the need for clear protocols regarding teammate conduct to avoid losing races to internal strife.

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The final standings show Hamilton leading the driver championship with two hundred and fifty-nine points, followed by Lando Norris with two hundred and twenty-one points. Other notable positions include Liam Lawson in third with eighty-three points and Franco Colapinto in fourth with twenty-seven points. The event remains a pivotal moment for Ferrari as they address these leadership and cooperation issues before the next season begins.