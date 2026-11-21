Labour's EU minister Hamish Falconer corrects a mistake where he mistook a 1990s magazine for a snack, clarifying Quavers and Walkers are his actual favorites.

Labour European Union minister Hamish Falconer has issued a formal clarification regarding his snack preferences after a verbal slip during a recent interview caused widespread confusion. The MP for Lincoln mistakenly identified Razzles as his favorite crisp flavor during a discussion on EU food trade deals. This error occurred because Razzles was actually a popular softcore pornographic magazine from the 1990s, not a food product.

The Core Confusion With Snack Brands

During the initial broadcast, Falconer was being questioned by the BBC about the future of meaty crisps in the United Kingdom. He stated that two particular flavors he is a fan of are Walkers and Razzles. While Walkers is a globally recognized brand of potato crisps, the mention of Razzles left listeners bemused. Many tuned in suspected he might have intended to say Frazzles, which are smoky bacon-flavored crisps shaped like rashers.

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The mix-up quickly spread across social media and news outlets, with many joking about the minister's unusual taste in literature. The error was particularly notable because it conflated a household snack brand with an adult publication. This led to immediate speculation about whether the mistake was intentional or a genuine slip of the tongue during a live television appearance.

Minister Sets The Record Straight

Falconer addressed the controversy directly on Friday night during an interview with Channel 4 host Krishnan Guru-Murthy. He appeared on the program to clear up any misunderstanding and to correct the record for his constituents. The minister expressed relief at having the opportunity to explain the situation clearly to the public.

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He began by correcting a secondary misreport, stating that Quavers are actually manufactured in Lincoln and are his favorite snack from Walkers, not Frazzles. He emphasized that he wanted to give proper credit to the workers in Lincoln who produce these snacks. This clarification shifted the focus away from the initial gaffe and toward his local pride in the region's food industry.

Regarding the primary error, Falconer admitted that he called Frazzles Razzles during an interview with Faisal Islam. He acknowledged that he had subsequently been informed that Razzles was a moderately popular pornographic magazine in the 1990s. He stressed that the confusion was not deliberate and that he was grateful for the chance to apologize for the accidental reference.

Historical Context Of Commons And Pornography

The incident has drawn comparisons to previous controversies involving members of the House of Commons and pornography. In April 2022, Conservative MP Neil Parish was forced to resign after it was revealed he had been watching pornography while in the House of Commons. Parish represented the constituency of Honiton in Devon since 2010 and claimed he was looking at a website about tractors when he accidentally clicked on an explicit site.

Parish admitted that he got into another website with a very similar name and watched it for a bit, which he acknowledged he should not have done. He stated that his biggest crime was returning to the site on a second occasion. This high-profile resignation highlighted the severe consequences for MPs caught in similar situations, making Falconer's clarification all the more critical for his political standing.

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Another notable case occurred in December 2017, when Damian Green was forced out of Theresa May's government. Green made inaccurate and misleading statements about his knowledge of a police leaks inquiry in 2008. During that inquiry, a police officer claimed to have found pornography on a computer in Green's office. Green, the Conservative MP for Ashford, denied viewing or downloading the material, but the controversy still led to his dismissal.

Longford Report And Legal Legacy

Going further back into political history, the 7th Earl of Longford, Francis Pakenham, was known as Lord Porn for his efforts to tighten laws around pornography in the 1970s. As a Labour peer, he published a significant report in 1972 called the Longford Report. This 520-page study argued that the permissive social values prevalent at the time had encouraged the spread of pornography.

The report was privately funded by Lord Longford but did not result in any immediate changes to obscenity laws. His work remains a notable part of the historical record regarding the intersection of politics and media regulation. Falconer's recent slip, while unintentional, has revived interest in this complex history of British political figures and their encounters with adult content.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of careful speech in public life. For Falconer, the clarification was necessary to maintain credibility and focus on the substantive issues of EU food deals. The Labour EU minister has now moved past the controversy, emphasizing his support for local manufacturing and accurate representation of his dietary preferences.