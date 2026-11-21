EU minister Hamish Falconer admits he confused the snack Frazzles with the adult magazine Razzles, later clarifying his favorite crisp is Quavers made in Lincoln.

Hamish Falconer, the UK minister for European relations, has issued a public correction after accidentally referencing an adult publication instead of a popular snack brand during a televised interview. The gaffe occurred while discussing the future of British food exports and potential trade agreements with the European Union. Falconer mistakenly identified 'Razzles' as a favorite snack, when he likely intended to mention the smoky bacon-flavored chips known as Frazzles.

The Misidentification and Immediate Correction

The incident took place during a BBC interview focused on the status of 'meaty crisps' in the United Kingdom market. While listing specific brands he enjoyed, Falconer stated, 'Two particular flavours which I'm a fan of are Walkers and Razzles.' This slip of the tongue immediately drew attention because Razzles is actually the title of a long-running British softcore pornographic magazine. In response to the viral nature of the clip, Falconer quipped, 'I am very glad to come back on this important question. Firstly, I think I was misreported in saying Frazzles are my favourite crisp.' He acknowledged that the error was unintentional and clarified that he did not invoke the name of the magazine on purpose.

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Clarifying the Favorite Snack and Local Ties

Falconer took the opportunity to set the record straight regarding his actual snack preferences. He revealed that his true favorite is not Frazzles, but rather Quavers, another brand originally launched by Smiths and now produced by Walkers. 'Quavers are actually manufactured in Lincoln, so they are my favourite Walkers crisps, not Frazzles, just to correct the record for everybody who works there,' he explained. This distinction is particularly relevant given Falconer's role as the Member of Parliament for Lincoln since 2024. The Quavers facility in Lincoln has been producing the familiar cheesy snacks since their inception in 1968, creating a direct link between the minister's constituency and the product in question.

Context of the Razzles Magazine

To understand the humor and embarrassment of the mix-up, it is necessary to look at the nature of the publication involved. Razzle, spelled in the singular, is a magazine published by Paul Raymond Publications. It was founded in 1983 and is known for featuring sexual fantasy tales presented as 'true' stories. During the 1990s, it became a 'moderately popular' publication in the UK. Falconer admitted that his error was the first time in his life he had made such a blunder. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to clarify the mistake, emphasizing that the confusion was a simple case of mispronunciation rather than a statement of personal interest in adult literature.

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Falconer's Public Profile and Recent Viral Moments

This incident adds to a series of recent viral moments for the former diplomat, who has served as the minister for intergovernmental relations since July. Prior to the crisp gaffe, Falconer shared a video online that viewers quickly analyzed. In that footage, critics pointed out that the items he had placed in his shopping basket were entirely British produce, which sparked a separate discussion about consumer habits and national pride. These combined incidents highlight the intense scrutiny placed on public figures, where minor errors in speech or purchase decisions can quickly become national news topics.

Impact on Trade Discussions and Public Perception

While the error itself was lighthearted, it occurred against the backdrop of serious trade negotiations regarding the UK's relationship with the EU. The minister was addressing the future of domestic food production and export capabilities. By mixing up a major snack brand with an adult magazine, the moment provided a break from the technical details of food tariffs and regulations. However, it also served as a reminder of the human element in politics. Falconer's quick admission and humorous self-deprecation helped mitigate any potential damage to his professional image, turning a confusing slip into a memorable correction about local manufacturing and personal taste.