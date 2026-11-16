Labour minister Hamish Falconer corrects his error regarding Frazzles crisps while defending the new EU trade deal and reassuring consumers about product availability and pricing.

Labour minister Hamish Falconer recently drew attention for a verbal slip during a broadcast interview when he incorrectly referred to Frazzles crisps as 'Razzles crisps'. This mistake occurred while he was actively addressing and condemning misinformation regarding the impact of new EU trade proposals on British food products. Despite the error, his aides confirmed that the minister intended to discuss the popular snack launched by Smiths in 1975, which is now a brand under Walkers.

Clarifying the Crisp Name Error

Hamish Falconer made the misstatement while speaking to the BBC, where he aimed to reassure the public that the upcoming EU deal would not disrupt the availability of favorite snack flavors. He initially cited both Walkers and 'Razzles' as examples of brands that had already adjusted their ingredients to comply with existing standards. The confusion highlights the intense public scrutiny surrounding food label changes and the detailed nature of the regulatory alignment being negotiated.

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EU Deal Mechanism and Food Standards

The broader context of Falconer's comments involves a significant food and farming agreement that UK Mayor Andy Burnham is expected to sign at a summit in Brussels. This agreement requires the UK to accept EU regulations concerning plant, animal, and food trade standards. The primary objective of this alignment is to eliminate post-Brexit checks on exports, thereby streamlining trade processes and reducing logistical barriers for British manufacturers.

Addressing Meaty Term Controversies

Concerns arose because critics warned that EU rules prohibiting the use of meat-related terms for vegetarian products might force manufacturers to alter names like smoky bacon crisps. Hamish Falconer directly countered these claims, stating that the truth is almost every business in this country that wants to export food or drink will be aligning with EU rules. He emphasized that major producers like Walkers have already made necessary ingredient changes years ago, ensuring that current products remain compliant.

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Market Impact and Consumer Costs

Falconer, speaking at a Marks & Spencer food court in central London, acknowledged that the UK will have no formal role in making future decisions on food rules. However, he stressed that the deal is designed to reduce the costs of importing food, which should benefit consumers through lower supermarket prices. The government argues that slashing red tape will drive down expenses that currently inflate the cost of produce on shelves for shoppers across the country.

Political Opposition and Economic Figures

Opposition parties have criticized the agreement, with Tories warning that the Government is effectively signing away control of food laws to the EU without any veto power. Despite these political objections, a Government spokesman defended the deal, asserting that smoky bacon crisps will remain available. The official stance highlights that the agreement could deliver up to £5.1 billion a year for the UK economy by removing costly trade barriers.