Hampshire Police have arrested 33 suspects in a major investigation into child sexual exploitation in Southampton, where schoolgirls were allegedly targeted by grooming networks.

Hampshire Police have arrested 33 individuals in connection with a suspected child grooming and exploitation network operating across Southampton and Portsmouth. The operation, which concluded after several weeks of intensive investigation, involved the seizure of more than 80 mobile phones to aid evidence gathering. Two men have already been formally charged with serious sexual offenses against minors, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing case.

Investigation Details and Arrests

Police confirmed the scale of the operation on Friday night, revealing that detectives had been working to close the net on suspected predators. The arrest of 33 people represents a major breakthrough in what officials describe as a comprehensive investigation into reports of the sexual exploitation of children. Specialist teams have been reviewing mobile phone data and gathering intelligence to identify those responsible for the abuse.

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Among those charged is Sayeed Hashimi, 22, from Southampton, who pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. The incident occurred in the Newtown area of the city in March, and Hashimi, who remains in custody, is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A second man, aged 35, has been charged with multiple offenses, including the rape of a 15-year-old girl, attempted rape, sexual assault, and making indecent photographs of a child.

Modus Operandi and Tactics

Law enforcement believes the victims were primarily schoolgirls who were collected in taxis and transported to parties where they were plied with alcohol and drugs. Marie Webster, the senior deputy headteacher at Regents Park Community College in Southampton, detailed how perpetrators groomed girls by posing as boyfriends or inviting them to social gatherings. At these locations, multiple men were allegedly waiting to sexually abuse the intoxicated teenagers.

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The grooming process involved creating a false sense of security and affection to lower the victims' defenses. Once the girls were isolated and under the influence of substances provided at these unauthorized parties, they were subjected to sexual abuse by the waiting predators. This pattern of behavior has raised urgent concerns among parents and school officials regarding the safety of young women in the area.

Community Warnings and Safeguarding

Regents Park Community College issued a warning letter to parents outlining the specific risks associated with group-based child exploitation in the city. Marie Webster advised that children should keep location services enabled on their smartphones to allow parents to track their whereabouts. The letter also suggested establishing a safe word or phrase that children could use to alert their parents to danger if they were unable to speak openly to authorities or parents directly.

Parents have been urged to remain vigilant and to discuss these risks openly with their daughters. The school emphasized the importance of monitoring social interactions and being aware of new acquaintances who may be attempting to groom young girls. These warnings are part of a broader effort to protect vulnerable teenagers from the predatory tactics used by the suspected gang members.

Official Responses and Next Steps

A Hampshire Police spokesperson stated that detectives are conducting thorough enquiries into concerns raised about men who were in contact with teenage girls. The force is working closely with Southampton City Council to safeguard children and young people growing up in the city. The council emphasized that child sexual exploitation is taken very seriously and that they are supporting police efforts to investigate all related concerns.

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The 35-year-old man accused of raping the 15-year-old girl denies the charges and is due to appear in court next month. His case will proceed through the judicial system while the police continue to pursue other leads in the investigation. Authorities remain committed to identifying all perpetrators and ensuring justice for the victims involved in this high-profile case.

The outcome of the trial against Sayeed Hashimi and the upcoming court appearance of the 35-year-old suspect will provide further details on the extent of the network. Hampshire Police have not disclosed the identities of the other 31 arrested individuals, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. The focus remains on prosecuting those responsible and preventing further harm to young people in Southampton and Portsmouth.