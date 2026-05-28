Hampshire Police Face Backlash Over Wrongful Arrest of Dying Teenager

Hampshire Police are facing a fierce backlash after a Sikh killer who used bogus racism allegations to trick officers into arresting his dying victim was convicted of murder. The case has sparked outrage on social media, with tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to fund a private prosecution against the police.

Hampshire Police are facing a fierce backlash after a Sikh killer who used bogus racism allegations to trick officers into arresting his dying victim was convicted of murder.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, attacked stranger Henry Nowak, 18, with an eight-inch ceremonial blade before telling the first officers on the scene that he had been the victim of racist abuse, ensuring they promptly arrested the fatally injured man instead. Finance student Mr Nowak was on his way home from a night out in Southampton city centre when he crossed paths with Digwa, who was caught on camera saying 'I am a bad man' moments before the fatal attack.

He was today found guilty of murder following a trial at Southampton Crown Court, while his mother Kiran Kaur, 53, was convicted of assisting an offender by stashing the murder weapon. Following the verdict, Hampshire Police apologised for handcuffing the mortally wounded teenager. Deputy chief constable Robert France told the Daily Mail: 'This case is an absolute tragedy. I'm sorry that Henry's life couldn't be saved that night, and I'm sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested.

'He was the victim. ' But the force was soon facing a fierce political backlash over Mr Nowak's death. Reform leader Nigel Farage told the Daily Mail: 'It is the most shocking example of two-tier policing I have ever seen. Our policing system is broken, a Reform government will fix it.

' Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp also criticised the police's actions, saying: 'It is shameful that the police handcuffed Henry as he lay dying, especially as he told them he had been stabbed. 'The police seemed more interested in cuffing someone accused of making a racist comment than in saving a dying man. They believed his attacker's allegations of racism without critical assessment.

'Henry's last words were 'I can't breathe. ' If he had been an ethnic minority there would probably be protests and riots by now. ' Reform MP Robert Jenrick has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood about the case, urging her to ensure the conduct of officers at the scene is fully investigated. 'There are so many questions around this tragic death that require answers,' his letter said.

'So far this case has been met with stony silence from the Prime Minister and the rest of your colleagues. 'This is in marked contrast to how they responded to other incidents involving deaths involving the police, both in the UK and abroad. It is high time you found your voices and did the right thing.

' Both Mr Philp and Mr Jenrick have called for police to release the body-worn video footage of the arrest, in the interests of transparency. The police blunder caused outrage on social media during the trial, with tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to fund a private prosecution against the police. Digwa was said to have used racism as his 'trump card', by accusing Mr Nowak of racial abuse when police officers arrived so they would arrest the wrong man.

This was a 'wicked lie about a dying man', prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg KC said. Soon after he was handcuffed, the University of Southampton student collapsed in the street and died from his injuries - drowning in his own blood. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the circumstances of Mr Nowak's wrongful arrest. Vickrum Digwa, 23, has been found guilty of murdering student Henry Nowak, 18, with an eight-inch ceremonial blade.

Henry was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as 'kind and talented' by his family. Reform MP Robert Jenrick has written to the home secretary expressing his concerns about the arrest of Mr Nowak while he was fatally injured.

The trial heard Mr Nowak was in his first term studying accountancy and finance at the University of Southampton when he went for a night out in the city on December 3, 2023, with friends from his football team. The teenager went home at around 11pm having 'drunk less than the legal limit to drive'.

Jurors were told he was speaking to friends on Snapchat when he came across Digwa, who was 'carrying an extremely large knife in a sheath openly displayed over his clothing'. Prosecutors said Digwa was 'skilled' with blades - having trained with weapons since he was 12 - and allegedly stabbed Mr Nowak three times in the front and three times in the back during a street confrontation.

The prosecutor said a video of the incident was found on Mr Nowak's phone which was discovered in Digwa's pocket. In the video, played to the jury, Mr Nowak can be heard saying 'Hello car' and singing to himself before yawning, with the footage then cutting to show Digwa walking away from him. Mr Nowak is then heard saying: 'Innit bad man, what bad man. You're a bad man, say you're a bad man, go on.

' Digwa replied, 'I am a bad man', to which Mr Nowak replied: 'Are you a b…', before the footage cuts of





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Vickrum Digwa Henry Nowak Hampshire Police Murder Wrongful Arrest

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