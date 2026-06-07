Hampshire Police Refrain From Issuing Disinformation Warning Amid Henry Nowak Murder Trial

Police sought to warn the public about online misinformation during the trial of Vickrum Digwa, but were advised that a statement could jeopardise the case. The controversy follows disturbing body‑camera footage of the killing of 18‑year‑old Henry Nowak and has sparked a national debate on policing, race and political rhetoric.

Hampshire Police wanted to issue a public statement warning against the spread of misinformation during the trial of Vickrum Digwa, the man convicted of murdering 18‑year‑old student Henry Nowak, but were advised that doing so might jeopardise the integrity of the whole proceeding.

The force had become alarmed by a wave of online commentary that they feared could inflame public order and wanted to tell the public that they would address unanswered questions once the court process was finished. After consulting the Crown Prosecution Service, senior prosecutors warned that any statement that referenced the evidence before it had been heard could prejudice the jury and undermine the case, and they recommended that the police refrain from publishing anything until the trial concluded.

The CPS made it clear that protecting the fairness of the trial was paramount, but left the final operational decision to the police. The incident that sparked the controversy occurred in December last year when Digwa, claiming he had been the victim of a racist assault, attacked Nowak with a large ceremonial dagger, stabbing him six times. Body‑worn camera footage released later shows{... } now The release of the disturbing body‑cam recording ignited a national outcry.

In the video, a dying Nowak repeatedly begs officers to call an ambulance, saying "I can't breathe" and "I've been stabbed," while a police officer responds dismissively, "I don't think you have, mate.

" After the attack, Digwa lied to officers, claiming he had been the target of a racist assault, leading the police to place the wounded teenager in handcuffs and read him his rights as he lay on the ground. Hampshire Police later issued an apology for the mishandling of the arrest and the insensitivity shown to a dying victim. The case has become a flashpoint for broader debates about policing, racial equity and public order.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has opened an investigation into Hampshire Police's actions, and critics have accused the force of a "two‑tier" approach that appears to treat ethnic minorities more leniently than white people. Henry Nowak's father, Mark, has pleaded for calm, saying the family does not want his son's death to fuel further division or hatred. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged politicians to respect the family's wishes and not exploit the tragedy for partisan gain.

Meanwhile, political figures on both sides have weighed in: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage faced backlash for urging "pure, cold rage"; Tory minister Kemi Badenoch blamed the incident on "institutional incompetence" rather than racism, calling police training "well‑meaning but totally wrong‑headed"; and U.S. Vice‑President JD Vance linked the murder to a "mass invasion of migrants," prompting a sharp rebuke from Downing Street for stoking division. Eleven people have already been charged in violent clashes that erupted after the sentencing, underscoring how a single, horrific crime has seeped into wider societal tensions.

The Crown Prosecution Service clarified that any public communication about the trial must not contain details that could prejudice the proceedings, and that the decision whether to release a statement rested with the police. According to The Sunday Times, the draft statement would have reminded the public that the law prohibits publishing material that could influence the jury and that the police would answer questions after the trial concluded.

Ultimately, the force chose not to issue the warning, following CPS advice, and the trial continues under strict judicial directions to prevent further contamination of the evidence.





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