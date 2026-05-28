Hampstead Heath Rangers Install No Swimming Signs Amid Wildlife Disturbance by Sunseekers

Park rangers at Hampstead Heath have installed 'no swimming' signs at a bird sanctuary pond to deter swimmers from disturbing nesting wildlife, after videos showed carefree revellers splashing and throwing balls near ducks and swans during the heatwave. Locals accuse the City of London Corporation of failing to enforce protections, allowing the area to become a 'party destination'.

Hampstead Heath park rangers have been spotted installing 'no swimming' signs at a bird sanctuary pond in a desperate bid to stop 'selfish' sunseekers disturbing wildlife.

Dozens of revellers were filmed splashing, carelessly throwing balls and performing somersaults at the Model Boating Pond this week, which is supposed to be a safe haven for nesting birds. Furious locals said the park, surrounded by houses worth millions, had become a 'party destination' as temperatures across the country soared beyond 30C. Youths stayed out with 'music blasting' until as late as 2am on Tuesday after residents complained that swimmers had shown 'no consideration' for the ducks and swans which inhabit the water.

And, despite being hit with a huge wave of backlash, sun-dwellers were once again spotted ignoring rangers today while dipping their toes in the 'no swimming zone'. Two workers, both clad in green uniform, were seen ordering people out of the water before constructing a new sign reading: 'DANGER: No swimming, no diving.

' The Hampstead Heath hotspot had been made a sanctuary for birds and swans just weeks ago as part of a scheme backed by £50,000 in public funding. One disgruntled walker, who decided to film the nuisance swimmers, said: 'The protected habitat, funded by public donations, is now being used as a swimming and party destination. Many people donated believing they were helping to create a safer environment for wildlife.

Instead, the ongoing lack of enforcement has allowed repeated disturbance to continue. The COL are fully aware of the problem, the question is why so little is being done to stop it.

' Meanwhile Josephine McCarthy, who lives in nearby Highgate, told the Daily Mail she had been part of a group of locals who resorted to begging swimmers to leave swans and ducks alone. It came after video footage showed swimmers kicking a group of ducks off an inflatable before wading through the water and following them to a secluded area at the back of the pond. Ms McCarthy fumed: 'It's absolutely terrible what they're doing in the wildlife lake.

They are violating absolutely everything it's supposed to be and it's so upsetting.

'They've been going in the water with sun cream on, which is so dangerous for the wildlife. 'Everybody is absolutely furious, we've been literally crying in the street. ' Ms McCarthy also took aim at the City of London Corporation (COL), accusing the authority of 'letting' one of London's most pleasant parks become a party destination.

She said: 'The City of London Corporation is supposed to be managing it, but if they can't even protect the wildlife, then what are they doing with their funding?

' The COL responded: 'The recent conduct of some visitors swimming in non-lifeguarded ponds is utterly appalling. 'Swimming is only permitted in the Mixed, Ladies' and Men's Ponds for safety reasons. 'Entering other non-lifeguarded water bodies is extremely dangerous, against our byelaws, and causes significant harm to wildlife habitats. 'We always seek to engage with visitors first, but the Constabulary will take enforcement action where necessary, including issuing fines or making arrests.

' The Bird & Wildlife Conservation Charity (RSPB) told the Daily Mail it was 'a crucial time of year for breeding birds which just want to nest and care for their young in peace'. 'Along with the dangers of swimming in unauthorised places, there is a significant risk of disturbing wildlife,' a spokesman for the charity said. 'Many species are already under huge pressure and disturbance can make a parent abandon their nest, putting eggs and chicks at risk.

Everyone has a part to play in protecting nature so we'd urge people to be responsible and give birds and other wildlife plenty of space when outdoors this summer.

' Andrew Knight, a veterinary professor of animal welfare, also waded into the row after viewing clips of the swimmers causing havoc. He said in a post on Facebook: 'Hundreds of people. One protected London pond. Peak nesting season. Ducks, swans, 12-day-old cygnets. And yet… splash splash splash





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hampstead Heath Bird Sanctuary Wildlife Disturbance No Swimming Signs City Of London Corporation Swimming Ban Nesting Birds Model Boating Pond RSPB Heatwave Enforcement Public Funding

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