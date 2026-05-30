Hannah Einbinder Denounces Money‑Driven Surge Behind Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Bid

At a Critics Choice event, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder criticized Spencer Pratt's mayoral campaign, alleging it is powered by wealth rather than policy, and endorsed councilmember Nithya Raman as the pragmatic choice for LA's future.

Hannah Einbinder , the 31‑year‑old star of HBO's comedy series Hacks, used her platform at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television in Los Angeles to launch a sharp critique of Spencer Pratt 's bid for the city's mayoralty.

Speaking to Variety reporters, the actress argued that Pratt's sudden surge in support is less about policy and more about the flow of money into Los Angeles politics.



\"There's a lot of wealth in this city, and I think a lot of people masquerade as Democrats or people on the left, but their real driver is money,\" Einbinder said. \"That's what leads them to vote for someone like Spencer Pratt. It's important to resist that.

\" She warned that the growing influence of wealthy donors threatens the city's democratic process and underscored the need for voters to focus on substance over cash. The criticism came just one day after the series finale of Hacks aired, marking a moment when Einbinder chose to move from comedy to civic commentary.





The former reality‑TV star, 42, now faces incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, 72, who has been praised for overall declines in crime rates even as homelessness remains a pressing issue. Pratt, a former cast member of The Hills, has cultivated a surprising base of high‑profile backers, including pop‑manager Scooter Braun, boyfriend of actress Sydney Sweeney.

Einbinder dismissed the notion that any candidate is flawless, describing the field as \"complicated\" and emphasizing that voters should aim for expertise and experience rather than celebrity. When Varietys Marc Malkin asked if she might consider running herself, she replied, \"I'm being pragmatic - I'm not looking to be a candidate; I'm looking for someone who actually knows what they're doing.

\"



Einbinder's preferred candidate is LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is running on an affordability‑focused platform that echoes the progressive policies that helped Zohran Mamdani win the New York mayoral race. Raman sits to the left of Bass, advocating for more aggressive measures to address housing costs, homelessness, and public safety without relying on punitive policing.

Einbinder also aligned herself with fellow celebrity Lisa Rinna, who recently took the stage at the American Music Awards to voice her opposition to Pratt's mayoral ambitions, stating that she would not support a reality‑star candidate. Pratt responded on social media, accusing Einbinder of being insulated from the everyday hardships Angelenos face, while Rinna expressed bewilderment at the candidate's poll performance, which shows Pratt trailing Bass (26 percent), ahead of Raman (25 percent), and pulling 22 percent in a recent Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll.

The conversation highlights a broader debate within Los Angeles about the role of money, fame, and expertise in shaping the city's political future as the June 2 primary approaches





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