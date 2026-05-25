Hannah Murray Discusses Wellness Cult Experience and Bipolar Diagnosis

Former Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray reveals her struggle with a psychotic breakdown and her journey to a bipolar disorder diagnosis in her new memoir.

Hannah Murray , widely recognized for her poignant portrayal of Gilly in the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, has courageously shared a deeply personal and harrowing account of her struggles with mental health and her involvement with a wellness cult .

In a revealing interview and her upcoming memoir titled 'The Make-Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness', the 36-year-old British actress explores the tumultuous period of her late twenties when she found herself lured into an organization that promised spiritual healing but instead led her toward a severe psychological crisis. Murray emphasizes that no one is inherently immune to such experiences, noting that it is a common mistake to believe that such things only happen to other people.

She reflects on her own background, mentioning that she was born into a middle-class family and was well-educated, which led her to believe she was safe from making such catastrophic choices. She believes it is crucial to move beyond judgment and the labels of stupidity, instead seeking to understand the underlying emotional and psychological reasons why individuals are drawn to these types of high-control groups and predatory spiritual leaders.

The descent into the wellness cult began in 2017 while Murray was working on the set of the film Detroit. She was first introduced to an energy healer known as Grace through her own personal trainer. Because the introduction came through someone she already trusted in her professional circle, Murray did not doubt the legitimacy of Grace and began investing in expensive lessons and classes aimed at healing.

This journey deepened as she returned to the United Kingdom and was put in contact with another woman who introduced her to a wider array of esoteric practices. These included shamanic and Kabbalistic rituals, the use of salt baths, the creation of magic circles, and discussions regarding higher selves. Eventually, after completing a certain number of costly courses, she met the man at the top of the organization, a leader named Steve.

Murray describes Steve as a man who exuded power and absolute confidence, which further cemented her belief in the group. Under this influence, Murray began experiencing a full psychotic break. She describes her mind as becoming a cocktail of delusional stories, where she believed she had discovered a hidden truth about her destiny, imagining that she could fly and was destined to save the entire world.

This manic state reached a peak during a course at a London hotel, where she suffered immense physical pain in her head, describing it as though she were giving birth through her skull, while cult members surrounded her in a bathroom stall, chanting for evil spirits to leave her body. The crisis eventually reached a breaking point when a concerned individual in her life called for professional help, leading to Murray being admitted to a hospital for 28 days under the Mental Health Act.

It was during this involuntary commitment that she received a formal diagnosis of bipolar disorder, a revelation she describes as a profound relief because it provided a clinical explanation for her erratic behavior and psychotic episodes. Through her upcoming memoir, which is scheduled to hit shelves on June 23, Murray aims to dismantle the suffocating social stigma associated with being sectioned.

She argues that there is a persistent taboo suggesting that those who have been hospitalized for mental health reasons are 'beyond the pale' or permanently damaged. By sharing her narrative of magic and madness, she hopes to offer support and validation to others who have faced similar traumas, asserting that experiencing a breakdown does not mean a person is bad or broken forever.

Her memoir serves as both a personal catharsis and a stark warning about the dangers of wellness cults that exploit the human desire for purpose, healing, and spiritual growth. By bringing her story into the public eye, she seeks to foster a more compassionate conversation about mental illness and the vulnerability of the human mind when faced with manipulative environments





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