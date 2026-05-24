Hannah Rees Mystery Shop Adventure: Finding a £5 Bargain at Cancer Research UK's Southport Superstore

Hannah Rees' latest adventure at Cancer Research UK's Southport superstore revealed a mix of treasures and mysteries, from two blazers to an unusual gift set, a plastic figurine set, and even a dark castle out of paper!

Hannah Rees buys a £5 charity shop mystery bag from Cancer Research UK's Southport superstore | Something quite exciting about finding a charity shop bargain.

Charity shops can be a trove of unwanted treasures that are usually at a reasonable price. One charity shop that doesn't disappoint is the Cancer Research UK superstore at Central Twelve Shopping Park. Similarly to Southport, the huge store, which is a whopping 6,755 square feet, is stocked full of clothes, electronics, and bric-a-brac. On her latest visit, she managed to bag two blazers costing £5 each, as well as an unusual mystery item.

Customers towards the tills will find a metal crate filled with £5 mystery bags. Customers can only purchase two bags at a time, and they are not allowed to be opened, to 'keep the mystery alive'. The bulky black bin bags don't look any different to each other, so she picked one at random and took it to the tills. She felt around and found there were a few boxes inside.

The first thing she grabbed was a large box which turned out to be a dustpan and brush. There was another mystery item she bought that leaves her puzzled - plastic f..d storage. It was bumpy to untangle what these unusual plastic shapes are meant to be for. She was surprised when she found a 'thank you teacher' gift set inside.

It comes with a card, bracelet, keyring, and bookmark. A plastic figurine set was another surprise, which could create a battle scene with miniature men and horses. She easily made use of napkins, a bracelet inside a gift bag, a birthday card, and a desk calendar. The next few items are what left her baffled.

Canoe rings were something she didn't understand. Plastic f... storage puzzled her, with no idea of what to use the shapes for. On the metamaterial layer, a dark castle appeared, which filled her with mystery.





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Charity Shop Adventure Mystery Shopping Cancer Research UK Superstore £5 Mystery Bag Unwanted Treasures Unusual Gifts Plastic Storage Paper Castle Canvassing Rings

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