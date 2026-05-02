Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa to Host Final Episodes of Saturday Night Live UK

The first series of Saturday Night Live UK is drawing to a close with Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa announced as the final hosts. The show has received a positive response from viewers and critics, despite initial predictions of cancellation.

The highly anticipated first series of Saturday Night Live UK is nearing its conclusion, with Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa announced as the final two hosts.

The show, a UK adaptation of the long-running American sketch comedy institution, has been airing on Sky and NOW, bringing a fresh take on the format to British audiences. Waddingham, celebrated for her roles in Ted Lasso and her recent BAFTA and Emmy wins, will helm the penultimate episode next Saturday, accompanied by BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Myles Smith.

Gatwa, known for his captivating performances in Doctor Who and Sex Education, will then take the stage on May 16th, sharing hosting duties with indie-pop sensation Holly Humberstone. This follows appearances by Aimee Lou Wood, hosted on May 2nd, alongside MNEK. The series has already featured a stellar lineup of guests, including established comedic talents like Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Jack Whitehall, and Nicola Coughlan.

Musically, the show has showcased a diverse range of artists, from the indie rock of Wet Leg and Wolf Alice to the stadium-filling energy of Kasabian and Foo Fighters, alongside the soulful sounds of Jorja Smith. The UK version boasts a talented ensemble cast including Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Despite initial skepticism and predictions of a swift cancellation – with bookmakers offering odds of 1-2 on the show being scrapped after just one series – Saturday Night Live UK has garnered a positive reception from viewers. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), have been abuzz with excitement, with many expressing belief that the UK adaptation could surpass its American counterpart.

The launch of SNL UK marks a significant moment for British comedy, bringing the iconic sketch show format to a new audience. The show’s producers have demonstrated a willingness to engage with current events, as evidenced by a recent sketch that humorously addressed the UK’s ban on Kanye West (Ye).

The sketch, featuring host Jack Whitehall, cleverly depicted the removal of West from the show’s lineup following the Home Secretary’s decision to prevent his performance at the Wireless Festival, citing concerns for public good due to his controversial statements. This quick turnaround and topical humor have been a hallmark of the series, showcasing its ability to resonate with contemporary British culture.

The original Saturday Night Live, created by Lorne Michaels, has been a staple of American television since 1975, amassing over 1,000 episodes across 51 seasons. The UK adaptation, a Sky Original, premiered on March 21st and is available to stream live on Sky and NOW every Saturday at 10pm. The show’s success so far suggests a promising future for sketch comedy in the UK, and fans eagerly await the final two episodes of this inaugural series





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Saturday Night Live UK Hannah Waddingham Ncuti Gatwa Sky NOW Comedy Sketch Show Aimee Lou Wood Holly Humberstone Kanye West

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