Hannah Waddingham dazzles in SNL UK debut as show secures second season

Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham wows audiences during her turn as host of Saturday Night Live UK, while Sky confirms the hit sketch show will return for a second series in the autumn.

The glittering world of live television witnessed a triumphant moment this past Saturday night as the acclaimed actress Hannah Waddingham took center stage for her highly anticipated hosting debut on Saturday Night Live UK.

The 51-year-old award winner left the audience breathless not only with her comedic timing but also with her striking fashion sense, appearing in a vibrant mustard yellow suit paired with a sophisticated black bralette. Waddingham brought an infectious energy to the London-based production, leading a variety of live sketches that kept the studio audience in fits of laughter.

Her ability to pivot from high-fashion elegance to absurd comedy proved why she is one of the most versatile performers of her generation, marking a significant highlight for the current season of the show. In a move that has sent ripples of excitement through the entertainment industry, Sky has officially confirmed that Saturday Night Live UK has been granted a second series.

This announcement comes just as the debut season is reaching its conclusion, ensuring that the laughter will continue with twelve brand new episodes scheduled to hit screens. The show, which is a spin-off of the legendary American institution that has run on NBC since 1975, has successfully carved out its own identity in the British market.

Airing live from London every Saturday at 10pm on Sky and NOW, the series has already attracted an impressive roster of guest hosts, including the likes of Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Jack Whitehall, and Nicola Coughlan. The recent hosting turn by Aimee Lou Wood, accompanied by the talented singer-songwriter MNEK, further solidified the show's reputation for blending high-profile stardom with cutting-edge musical talent.

Executive producer Lorne Michaels, the mastermind behind the original US phenomenon, expressed immense pride in the UK team, noting that the quality of the production improves with every passing week. This sentiment was echoed by Phil Edgar Jones, Sky's executive director of unscripted originals, who admitted that while some skeptics doubted whether the SNL format could be successfully transplanted to British soil, the results have spoken for themselves.

He described the series as Sky's most talked-about program of the year, asserting that it has firmly embedded itself into the modern cultural conversation. The production is supported by a fresh and diverse cast of comedic talents, including Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young, all of whom contribute to the show's unique voice.

Despite its current success, the journey for Saturday Night Live UK was not without its hurdles. Early in the year, bookmakers expressed significant doubt regarding the show's longevity, with Coral offering 1-2 odds that the series would be scrapped after just one season.

However, the public's reaction told a different story. Social media platforms, particularly X, were flooded with excitement upon the show's announcement, with many viewers claiming that a British version of the sketch show was long overdue and potentially even superior to the American original. Musical guests such as Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Kasabian, Jorja Smith, and the Foo Fighters have already added to the spectacle, proving that the show is a powerhouse of both comedy and music.

As the production prepares for its autumn return, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of live, unpredictable sketch comedy in an era of highly edited content





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