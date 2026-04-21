Hansi Flick Confirms Intentions to Extend Barcelona Tenure

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has publicly expressed his commitment to the club, confirming plans for a contract extension as the team nears a La Liga title and looks toward future European success.

Hansi Flick , the esteemed German manager currently at the helm of FC Barcelona, has officially signaled his strong desire to commit his long-term future to the Catalan giants. Amidst a season defined by tactical brilliance and domestic dominance, the former Bayern Munich and German national team boss addressed mounting speculation regarding his contract status. While his current deal runs through 2027, recent reports suggested the club was keen to secure his services until 2028. Addressing the media during a press conference ahead of the high-stakes clash against Celta Vigo, Flick explicitly confirmed that extending his stay is firmly in his plans. This public admission provides clarity for the Barcelona faithful, who have seen the team flourish under his disciplined and high-intensity approach to football.

Club president Joan Laporta has been equally vocal about his admiration for the manager. According to Laporta, the relationship between the front office and the technical staff is at an all-time high. The president noted that while the club is eager to formalize the extension, they are respecting Flick’s request to maintain focus on the immediate objectives. The strategy is to conclude the current campaign before finalizing any paperwork. Laporta explicitly mentioned that the extension is essentially ready to be signed as soon as the manager feels the moment is right. This mutual trust highlights the stability that Flick has brought to a club that has navigated various turbulent periods in recent history, cementing his role as a pivotal figure in their ongoing project.

Looking toward the future, Flick has set ambitious targets that transcend simple league wins. He has openly expressed his dream of lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Blaugrana, a feat that would further cement his legacy in the city. Beyond individual silverware, Flick is deeply invested in the architectural and cultural transformation of the club, explicitly stating his ambition to remain the manager when the revamped Spotify Camp Nou project is fully completed. With Barcelona currently holding a commanding nine-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid and only seven matches remaining in the La Liga season, Flick is on the cusp of securing his second league title. A victory would mark his fifth major trophy with the club, showcasing his effectiveness since taking over the squad. As the season approaches its crescendo, the focus remains on the pitch, but the clarity surrounding his desire to stay has undoubtedly provided a boost to the club’s morale and long-term vision.





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